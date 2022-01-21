Richmond Politics 01/21/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 21, 2022
Just another masking Monday?
Jess Nocera reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday urged parents to listen to their school principals and "trust the legal process" as they wait for word from the Virginia Supreme Court, which will decide the fate of his executive order on masks in schools.
Youngkin says he is confident that he will prevail in his bid to rescind a statewide school mask mandate and let parents decide whether their kids wear masks in school.
"Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask," Youngkin said. "It's about empowering parents."
With no word yet from the Supreme Court, school districts large and small are scrambling ahead of Monday and must decide what to do if hundreds of students show up unmasked.
Nocera reports that students who attend Powhatan County Public Schools and the Diocese of Richmond Catholic Schools will not be required to wear a mask to school on Monday, while Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico public school districts will continue to require masks.
Hanover school officials set a meeting for Monday evening to plan next steps. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
ABC change: Colleen Curran reports that Virginia ABC stores will open at noon starting Monday because of staffing issues amid COVID-19. READ MORE
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
State's new abortion stance: Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a motion to remove Virginia from a legal brief that terms a Mississippi abortion law unconstitutional. The filing says Virginia "is now of the view that the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several States to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion." READ MORE
Abortion bill: Mel Leonor reports that Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, introduced a ban to bar abortions at 20 weeks, a concept Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports. READ MORE
VEC: Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin named Carrie Roth, a longtime GOP official, to head the troubled Virginia Employment Commission. READ MORE
Restrained inmate: Patrick Wilson reports that the Department of Corrections referred an officer's alleged choking of an inmate to a prosecutor for review after The Times-Dispatch obtained a video of the incident. READ MORE
McEachin on McConnell: The Richmond-area congressman says the senator's distinction between African Americans and "Americans" is "deeply disturbing." READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, prefers to govern in poetry. READ MORE
CITIZEN GLENN
On Thursday Gov. Glenn Youngkin stood in front of masked medical personnel outside a Roanoke hospital and implored Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Today we are recognizing that prevention is absolutely the key,” Youngkin said. Repeating a sentiment from his State of the Commonwealth address, he said: “As your governor I will not mandate the vaccine, but as your neighbor and as your friend I am strongly encouraging you to please get it” and “get your booster.”
Youngkin said a key aspect of his new COVID plan is to “strongly, strongly encourage people to get the vaccine.”
Youngkin's push for vaccinations might initially seem to contrast with his challenge to the federal vaccine mandate for hospital workers.
But the state's new Republican leader is not the first Virginia governor to see a distinction - not a disconnect - between private and public roles.
For example, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. has always made distinctions between his personal views on abortion and the death penalty and his public duties to uphold the law.
“I’m kind of a traditional Catholic," Kaine told NBC's "Meet the Press" in 2016, before Hillary Clinton picked him as her running mate. "Personally, I’m opposed to abortion, and personally, I’m opposed to the death penalty."
Kaine, governor from 2006 to 2010, allowed 11 executions to proceed during his term.
Last year, as Virginia became the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty, Kaine told our Frank Green that his personal views made death penalty cases even harder.
"As a governor it is a horrible thing," Kaine said of executions. "It's a particularly horrible thing if you think the death penalty is wrong."
So there is ample precedent for governors distinguishing between their roles as citizens and as leaders.
Everyone hopes Virginia will soon turn the corner on COVID. But if a new variant further tests the state's hospital capacity, Citizen Glenn will have to hope persuasion will suffice.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mark Robinson reports that Attorney General Jason Miyares' office says the Southwood housing discrimination inquiry is "open and ongoing." Advocates await further word. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that colleagues are remembering former Chesterfield County Administrator Jay Stegmaier, who died Thursday at 68, as a soft-spoken and skilled public servant. READ MORE
• Holly Prestidge reports that friends and family are reflecting on the life of Rhonda Harmon, an Army vet, lawyer and former Richmond Christmas Mother who died at 59. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
You might know that Cuckoo is in Louisa County. Where is Parrott?
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I have spoken to him personally and advised him in simple terms that I expect his nomination to be defeated."
- Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, on Andrew Wheeler, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of natural resources.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Parrott, in Pulaski County, is named for John Henry Parrott, who ran a coal mine.