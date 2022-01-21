Richmond Politics 01/21/2022

For example, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. has always made distinctions between his personal views on abortion and the death penalty and his public duties to uphold the law.

“I’m kind of a traditional Catholic," Kaine told NBC's "Meet the Press" in 2016, before Hillary Clinton picked him as her running mate. "Personally, I’m opposed to abortion, and personally, I’m opposed to the death penalty."

Kaine, governor from 2006 to 2010, allowed 11 executions to proceed during his term.

Last year, as Virginia became the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty, Kaine told our Frank Green that his personal views made death penalty cases even harder.

"As a governor it is a horrible thing," Kaine said of executions. "It's a particularly horrible thing if you think the death penalty is wrong."

So there is ample precedent for governors distinguishing between their roles as citizens and as leaders.

Everyone hopes Virginia will soon turn the corner on COVID. But if a new variant further tests the state's hospital capacity, Citizen Glenn will have to hope persuasion will suffice.