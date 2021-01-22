Richmond Politics 01/22

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxx

WHAT'S NEXT?

Norwood's redemption?: Thirty years ago this coming Wednesday, JMU grad Scott Norwood's 47-yard field goal attempt went wide right and the Buffalo Bills fell to the New York Giants in the first of four straight Super Bowls losses. On Saturday the Bills face the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to get back to the Super Bowl. (Your compiler's better half, a Buffalo native, wants this one bad.)