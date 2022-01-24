Richmond Politics 01/24/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
JANUARY 24, 2022
7 DISTRICTS SUE YOUNGKIN
Holly Prestidge reports that Hanover County's School Board voted unanimously Monday night to make school masks optional, becoming the first of the Richmond area's "big four" localities to back Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order.
Hanover's vote came hours after seven school districts, including Richmond's, went to court in Arlington County in an effort to block Youngkin's order, which took effect Monday. Youngkin is seeking to end the statewide school mask mandate and to let parents opt their kids out of local school mandates.
Kenya Hunter reports that Fairfax County, the state's largest school system, led the suit, joined by Prince William and Arlington counties and the cities of Richmond, Alexandria, Hampton and Falls Church. Together, their districts include more than 300,000 students.
The new suit came days after a group of Chesapeake parents asked the state Supreme Court to block Youngkin's order.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a public school teacher, said Monday was “not an easy day” for teachers, principals and school administrators who now must deal with how to address new conflicts over masks.
Youngkin spoke on WRVA radio about resistance to his order.
“When you’re pressing forward with an agenda that cuts across what has been happening in Virginia, where we have not been looking after parents’ rights, we have not been standing up for our kids, then, you know what, we’re going to have some pushback," he said.
No major school disruptions were reported across the Richmond region Monday. Washington's WTOP radio reported that in Loudoun County some parents cheered as students walked into schools without masks, despite the school division’s mask mandate. Those students were required to spend the day in a school auditorium. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Chesterfield masks: The Chesterfield County School Board, which last week voted 3-2 to uphold its mask mandate, meets Tuesday afternoon to take another look at its mask policy.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Double or nothing?: Chris Suarez reports that months after Richmond voted down a casino by 1,500 votes, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is seeking a redo and offering a 2-cent tax cut as a sweetener. READ MORE
Tax cuts: Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's $3.5 billion in proposed budget amendments include doubling the standard deduction for state income tax filers, exempting up to $40,000 a year in military retirement benefits from income tax, and sending Virginians one-time rebates of $300 for individuals or $600 for joint filers. READ MORE
Youngkin's agenda: Mel Leonor reports that the bills Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing focus on his campaign promises and do not include measures on abortion restrictions or gun rights. But that doesn't preclude him from signing additional measures if they reach his desk. READ MORE
Southwood: Sabrina Moreno reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Councilman Mike Jones are urging Attorney General Jason Miyares' office not to stall an investigation into the Communities at Southwood. READ MORE
School construction: The Senate voted 28-12 to back a bill from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, that would let any locality impose a 1% sales tax for school construction or renovation, subject to a local referendum.
JUST THE TICKET?
Should law enforcement agencies evaluate officers on the basis of how many tickets they write?
Ali Rockett reports that on Monday a Senate committee unanimously advanced a bill to bar law enforcement agencies from setting quotas for the number of tickets officers write or arrests they make.
But several last-minute amendments would let agencies keep track of those figures, as long as they are not the sole method for evaluating an officer, trooper or deputy.
Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, a former police officer and detective in Prince William County, sponsored the measure.
Rockett reports that Reeves' chief of staff, Mark Snesavage, said the amendments were a compromise between the Virginia Police Benevolent Association and Virginia State Police brass, who, he said, need a way to track tickets and arrests because some grant funding is tied to those targets.
Rocket reported last August that the police association was working with lawmakers to ban quotas after a state police official urged troopers to write five tickets a day. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Lyndon German reports that some grocery store shelves are empty once again in Richmond as supply-chain issues catch up to food producers. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia is moving toward approving a law that would let college athletes profit off their own name, image and likeness. READ MORE
• Kolenich reports that legislators aim to prohibit colleges from holding a student's transcript hostage. READ MORE
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"While I am sympathetic to the Governor's position giving power to parents, an Executive Order cannot overrule state law giving authority to school boards. ... Having said that, our (Fairfax County) school board must define an 'off ramp' for mandatory masking.
"That means plainly stated metrics as well as a final deadline (e.g. Valentine's Day.) They should announce that immediately. The forced masking policy is going to end very soon, i.e. in a few weeks. Otherwise, the General Assembly will step in again. IT IS NOT AN ACCEPTABLE LONG-TERM SOLUTION."
- Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who supplied the capital letters.