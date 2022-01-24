Richmond Politics 01/24/2022

The new suit came days after a group of Chesapeake parents asked the state Supreme Court to block Youngkin's order.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a public school teacher, said Monday was “not an easy day” for teachers, principals and school administrators who now must deal with how to address new conflicts over masks.

Youngkin spoke on WRVA radio about resistance to his order.

“When you’re pressing forward with an agenda that cuts across what has been happening in Virginia, where we have not been looking after parents’ rights, we have not been standing up for our kids, then, you know what, we’re going to have some pushback," he said.