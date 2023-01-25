Richmond Politics 01/25/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 25, 2023

XXX XXX XXX

Charlotte Rene Woods reports

WHAT'S NEXT?

Abortion bills: On Tuesday the Democrat-led Senate Education and Health Committee is expected to officially scrap three GOP bills to bar most abortions - at conception, at 15 weeks and at 24 weeks.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro says Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney are friends who may become rivals seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. READ MORE

Tax cuts: Michael Martz reports that key parts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax cut proposals restayed alive Wednesday in a retreat to subcommittee. READ MORE

The Morrisseys: Martz reports that the state Supreme Court has appointed a retired Suffolk judge to preside in the Morrisseys' hearing about protective orders. READ MORE

Newport News: Nour Habib of The Daily Press reports that the Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent George Parker in the fallout from the Jan. 6 elementary school shooting. READ MORE

THE SEINFELD SESSION?

How do we know Senate Democrats will spike proposed abortion bans on Thursday? They've already announced the news conference that will follow.

That assault weapons ban from Sen. Creigh Deeds that cleared Senate Finance on Wednesday? It's sure to be

So will this be the Seinfeld Session - the show about nothing?

Maybe not.

IN OTHER NEWS

• XXX XXX XXX

• XXX XXX XXX

• XXX XXX

Photo of the Day

WEDNESDAY TRIVIA

XXX XXX

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"xxx xxx xxx"

-

TRIVIA ANSWER