Richmond Politics 01/25

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 25, 2021
Lee Surrounded
Ali Rockett and Frank Green report that state workers on Monday installed a fence around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue to prepare for the statue's removal. But Lee has not yet met his legal Appomattox.
Virginia has already removed statues of Lee from the state Capitol and the U.S. Capitol, but the Confederate colossus remains.
In October, Richmond Circuit Judge W. Reilly Marchant ruled against five residents who live near the 130-year-old state-owned statue, who oppose Gov. Ralph Northam's removal order and want the monument to remain. But the judge maintained an injunction blocking the statue's removal, pending the results of an appeal.
On Monday, the plaintiffs filed a petition for an appeal of Marchant's ruling with the Virginia Supreme Court. As the Supremes decide whether to hear the appeal, Lee finds himself up against another formidable general - the Department of General Services. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT
Chase censure?: The resolution introduced by Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, is on second reading Tuesday in the Senate.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
The UK variant: Sabrina Moreno reports that vaccinating Virginians took on more urgency as a case of the more contagious UK variant was reported in Northern Virginia. READ MORE
Vaccination lag: Holly Prestidge reports that Virginia is nearing 500,000 cases but fewer than 65,000 Virginians are fully vaccinated. READ MORE
Who's essential?: Michael Martz reports on a key vaccination question as the state Senate meets in person. READ MORE
Community college: Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing free community college for students studying high-demand fields. READ MORE
Janet Yellen: The U.S. Senate confirmed her Monday as the first female Treasury secretary in U.S. history.
YOU JUST CAN'T IMAGINE
A week from today marks two years since the revelation about the racist photo on Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page.
That Friday shocker was just the first in a series of scandals that included sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and Attorney General Mark Herring's admission that he had once worn blackface while dressing in costume at a college party.
In the vortex of what we'll clean up as that "Holy Cow" week, it seemed it would surely define Northam's tenure as governor.
But the thing about this business is you never know what's coming.
Less than a year later, the first American was diagnosed with COVID-19. Then, in late May, George Floyd was killed in the custody of Minneapolis police. As the calendar turned to 2021, a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.
History is - or should be - a recurring lesson in humility for journalists. Just when you think you've got it all figured out, Dave Brat beats Eric Cantor, or Trump beats Hillary Clinton.
It's a lesson I should have learned long ago. After covering the overtime election between George W. Bush and Al Gore, I left a reporting job in Washington to return to Richmond in February 2001. I was excited to start a new chapter at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and was thrilled that my wife and I would be back under one roof after two years of trading weekend commutes on I-95.
Besides, I thought, no story could possibly top the cliffhanger election of 2000. That September, history proved me terribly wrong.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Trucking deal: Business editor Greg Gilligan reports that Richmond-based UPS Freight is being sold to a Canadian trucking giant for $800 million. READ MORE
• Signature settlement: A Richmond judge signed off on a settlement that statewide candidates Paul Goldman and Del. Lee Carter reached with state election officials. It will reduce the ballot signature requirements for the Democratic primary amid the pandemic. READ MORE
• Education funds: Michael Martz reports that state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, have reintroduced legislation to fully fund public schools. READ MORE
• Gun range suicides: Amy Friedenberger of The Roanoke Times reports that Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, is proposing background checks for gun rentals. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE DAY
Colleen Curran reports that the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has acquired a painting by German expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner that was believed lost or stolen by the Nazis. READ MORE