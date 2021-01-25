Richmond Politics 01/25

Janet Yellen: The U.S. Senate confirmed her Monday as the first female Treasury secretary in U.S. history.

YOU JUST CAN'T IMAGINE

A week from today marks two years since the revelation about the racist photo on Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page.

That Friday shocker was just the first in a series of scandals that included sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and Attorney General Mark Herring's admission that he had once worn blackface while dressing in costume at a college party.

In the vortex of what we'll clean up as that "Holy Cow" week, it seemed it would surely define Northam's tenure as governor.

But the thing about this business is you never know what's coming.

Less than a year later, the first American was diagnosed with COVID-19. Then, in late May, George Floyd was killed in the custody of Minneapolis police. As the calendar turned to 2021, a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.