Richmond Politics 01/26/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 26, 2022
WITHOUT A TRACE
Eric Kolenich reports that the Virginia Health Department will no longer do contact tracing for each COVID-19 case, amid ballooning case counts.
Acknowledging that such tracing is no longer feasible or worthwhile, VDH will refocus on monitoring outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings.
Kolenich reports that amid the omicron surge, cases in Virginia peaked two weeks ago at about 18,000 per day – three times as high as Virginia's peak in January 2021. But almost 6 million residents have been vaccinated, and omicron has caused milder infection, lowering the need for contact tracing.
Since September 2020, health workers have investigated 750,000 cases and notified 400,000 close contacts. But VDH interviewed only 7% of infected patients the first week of January, according to its website. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
More snow: RTD meteorologist Sean Sublette has the latest about what's on the way. READ MORE
Mask hearing: An Arlington Circuit Court judge has set a Feb. 2 hearing in seven school districts' suit to block Gov. Glenn Youngkin's school masks order.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Biden's pick: President Joe Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. As Justice Stephen Breyer steps down, many court analysts are pointing to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the D.C. Circuit.
Dominion's donations: Patrick Wilson reports that a GOP senator says Gov. Glenn Youngkin would sign a bill to ban Dominion Energy campaign donations. But the Senate majority leader says the bill won't reach the governor. READ MORE
Miyares: Patrick Wilson reports that Democratic senators rejected Attorney General Jason Miyares' request for expanded power to prosecute. READ MORE
WFT: Michael Phillips reports that Virginia is turning up the heat in the race for a new Washington Football Team stadium. READ MORE
THE THOMAS CLOCK
When my brothers and I were kids and visited our grandmother in South Carolina, a constant was her old Seth Thomas clock that sat silently on the mantel, marking the time.
As Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer takes his leave from the Supreme Court after 27 years, it's time to glance again at the Clarence Thomas clock.
Thomas, 73, who has been on the bench for 30 years and 95 days, now becomes the oldest current justice on the Supreme Court.
Thomas, who joined the court in 1991 - before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Breyer - currently ranks 15th all-time in Supreme Court tenure. In April he will pass retired Justice Anthony Kennedy for 14th place.
Next up is Bushrod Washington, nephew of George, who served nearly 31 full years on the court, from 1798 to 1829.
In six years - May 2028 - Thomas would pass Justice William O. Douglas to become the longest-serving justice in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Thomas would be not quite 80 years old, three years younger than Breyer is now.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Eric Kolenich reports that the Senate unanimously passed an anti-hazing bill for Virginia colleges following VCU freshman Adam Oakes' death. READ MORE
• Eunice Wilder, a longtime Richmond city treasurer and ex-wife of Doug Wilder, died Sunday at 83. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that a legislative panel is seeking to purge members of the charitable gaming board. READ MORE
• Patrick Wilson reports that a delegate struck his bill that would have required FOIA requests to be made by mail. READ MORE
"Omicron is now the most common COVID-19 variant and is spreading so quickly, it is not possible or fruitful to track every case."
- The Virginia Department of Health