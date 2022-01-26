Richmond Politics 01/26/2022

Thomas, who joined the court in 1991 - before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Breyer - currently ranks 15th all-time in Supreme Court tenure. In April he will pass retired Justice Anthony Kennedy for 14th place.

Next up is Bushrod Washington, nephew of George, who served nearly 31 full years on the court, from 1798 to 1829.

In six years - May 2028 - Thomas would pass Justice William O. Douglas to become the longest-serving justice in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thomas would be not quite 80 years old, three years younger than Breyer is now.

