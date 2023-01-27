Richmond Politics 01/27/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 27, 2023

Va. leaders condemn Memphis beating

Lyndon German reports that Virginia officials, from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Richmond Acting Chief of Police Rick Edwards on Friday night condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers who are charged with second degree murder in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

The Virginia officials released statements after Memphis police released body cam footage of the Jan. 7 beating. Nichols died three days later.

“The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and grieve for Tyre Nichols and his family," Youngkin said. "The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions."

Edwards criticized what he termed the "deplorable actions of five Memphis police officers who did not have an appreciation of someone else's life and caused a senseless death of a Memphis man, father, and son."

Spanberger decried what she called "sickening footage of the arrest, brutal beating, and horrific murder of Tyre Nichols by sworn officers of the law."

In the summer of 2020 demonstrators held nightly protests in Richmond to condemn police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

March for Life: Attorney General Jason Miyares is scheduled to address marchers Wednesday during the annual rally on Capitol Square.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Youngkin poll: A new CNU survey finds that Virginians are generally pleased with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's job performance, but a large majority wants him to skip a run for president. READ MORE

Tax cuts: Dave Ress reports that while there's a standoff now on tax cuts and spending, the governor and lawmakers expect a deal in the end. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Democrat Jeffrey McKay, head of the Fairfax County board, is miffed with a county resident - Glenn Youngkin. READ MORE

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that the lesson of the Newport News school shooting is that teachers need to be heard. READ MORE

Lincoln statue: Bill Lohmann reports the statue of Abraham Lincoln and his son, Tad, next to The American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar, was moved to The Valentine to make room for a proposed riverfront amphitheater. READ MORE

Fatality at VCU: Eric Kolenich reports that VCU student Mahrokh Khan, a senior majoring in psychology, was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning on campus. READ MORE

THE 'SEINFELD' SESSION?

Readers of a certain a certain age will recall that the creators of "Seinfeld" often called it "a show about nothing," a program of trivial plots in which there are no hugs and no lessons learned.

With four weeks left in the General Assembly session, House Republicans are passing abortion curbs that get spiked in the Democratic-led Senate. Senate Democrats are passing gun curbs that get spiked in the GOP-led House.

So is this the "Seinfeld" session - the session about nothing?

Maybe not.

In Friday's edition of our politics team's week in review video, reporters Anna Bryson and Dave Ress note several areas where Virginia lawmakers might find consensus - or, as the legislators say, "peace in the valley." WATCH HERE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that two GOP lawmakers have a plan to combat the big blue menace - not Democrats, but blue catfish. READ MORE

• A House of Delegates panel voted down a proposed ban on assault-style weapons, and other Democratic gun restrictions. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that a House subcommittee voted down a bill that would require Bon Secours and other nonprofit health systems to disclose how they use a federal program to save money on drug costs. READ MORE

• Anna Bryson reports that Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera highlighted National School Choice Week with a visit to a Richmond charter school as Virginia idles on charter schools. READ MORE

Photo of the Week

FRIDAY TRIVIA

We're less than a month from the big event of Feb. 25 - not adjournment, the Nats' first spring training game! So let's get in the spirit. Which first lady was such an avid Red Sox fan she was invited to sit in the team's dugout?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Like many across the nation, I was sickened and outraged at the video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the police. This is the latest in a lengthy and disturbing list of incidents of police brutality and we cannot let this kind of behavior continue to go unanswered."

- Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, who noted his support of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

TRIVIA ANSWER