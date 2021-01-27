Richmond politics 01/27

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 27, 2021

Chase censured

Michael Martz reports that the Virginia Senate voted 24-9 Wednesday to censure Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield for "conduct unbecoming" a senator, making her the first senator in more than 30 years to receive such a reprimand.

Chase, a Republican candidate for governor, threatened to sue the Senate. She also asserted that the timing of the vote - which has been in the works for days - was not coincidental given that Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin have now formally joined the contest for the GOP nomination.

Several GOP senators did not vote on the resolution on procedural or First Amendment grounds, but made it clear where they stand on Chase's conduct.

Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said that while he was concerned about the First Amendment issues, he would not vote against censure.