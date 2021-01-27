Richmond politics 01/27

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 27, 2021
Chase censured
Michael Martz reports that the Virginia Senate voted 24-9 Wednesday to censure Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield for "conduct unbecoming" a senator, making her the first senator in more than 30 years to receive such a reprimand.
Chase, a Republican candidate for governor, threatened to sue the Senate. She also asserted that the timing of the vote - which has been in the works for days - was not coincidental given that Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin have now formally joined the contest for the GOP nomination.
Several GOP senators did not vote on the resolution on procedural or First Amendment grounds, but made it clear where they stand on Chase's conduct.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said that while he was concerned about the First Amendment issues, he would not vote against censure.
"I will not give a vote that might be construed as an affirmation of her antics, and her total unfamiliarity with the truth and the boorish behavior that is embodied in this resolution." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Chesterfield schools: Jess Nocera reports that they will start vaccinating more staff on Thursday after delaying the rollout due to limited doses. READ MORE
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Vaccination frustration: Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Ralph Northam's administration will play a larger coordinating role to "get more shots in more arms, faster." READ MORE
Stoney tests positive: Chris Suarez reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney got the result Wednesday morning. READ MORE
Warner's quarantine: Sen. Mark Warner's office says he will work remotely after exposure to a "close contact" who tested positive. Warner tested negative.
Canterbury rails: Michael Martz reports that a Richmond-area retirement community is seething after CVS canceled vaccination clinics for independent seniors. READ MORE
Bye-bye white Byrd?: The House of Delegates overwhelmingly backed Del. Jay Jones' measure to remove the statue of segregationist Harry Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square.
Schapiro: The politics columnist says that while citizen members are officially in charge of the panel that will redraw legislative and congressional boundaries, the legislators' knowledge is power. It's not their first redistricting rodeo. READ MORE
An Outside Chance?
Stop me if you've heard this one before: An independently wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia who likes to shoot hoops and holds a graduate degree from Harvard launches a run for governor. He says he's an outsider who learned important lessons about perseverance from early struggles before striking it big.
OK, the parallel between Democrat Mark Warner's 2001 run for the Executive Mansion and Republican Glenn Youngkin's current bid isn't precise.
Youngkin spent 25 years at The Carlyle Group, the private equity firm where he finished up as co-CEO.
Warner was a player in Virginia politics long before he ran for governor. He managed Doug Wilder's historic 1989 campaign for the Executive Mansion and served as chairman of the state Democratic Party before he nearly knocked off John Warner in Virginia's 1996 Warner vs. Warner U.S. Senate contest.
Virginia doesn't always swoon for the tycoon. In 1993, Earle C. Williams, retired longtime head of a government contractor, spent $2 million of his own money on a bid for governor, but lost the GOP nomination to George Allen in a convention. But Terry McAuliffe is another pol who made millions in business before winning the governorship.
Warner's win is a recent enough reminder that it wouldn't be unheard of for Youngkin - or another new GOP entrant, entrepreneur Pete Snyder - to capture the prize.
After all, Youngkin had a basketball scholarship to Rice. He must know something about an outside shot.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Frank Green reports that as Virginia considers abolishing the death penalty, Earl Washington, the state's only death row exoneree, is approaching the 20th anniversary of freedom. READ MORE
• 'Gold rush of gaming': Sports editor Michael Phillips reports that Virginia now has four active sportsbook operators. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that a Senate work group will look at tax options for helping Va. businesses without breaking the bank. READ MORE