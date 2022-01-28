Richmond Politics 01/28/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 28, 2021
And now, the colleges
Eric Kolenich reports that Attorney General Jason Miyares has released an opinion in which he says Virginia colleges do not have the legal authority to require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
The opinion runs counter to decisions by some judges around the country and to an opinion by his Democratic predecessor. It has no immediate effect on the mandates in effect at most of Virginia's institutions of higher learning, but it could provide fodder for a plaintiff who chooses to challenge a school's requirement.
The opinion is the latest move by Virginia's new GOP leaders to strike back against COVID mandates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has rescinded vaccine requirements for state workers. His executive order to give parents an opt-out from local school mask mandates faces court challenges in Arlington County and at the Virginia Supreme Court.
Miyares' announcement comes as cases are once again rising on college campuses. At the University of Virginia, 57 new cases were diagnosed Thursday and there were 541 active cases among students and staff. At Virginia Commonwealth University, there were 168 active cases Friday, which was the 11th day of the spring semester.
While Virginia law requires students to be vaccinated against diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella, Miyares writes that legislators "did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements" for COVID-19.
Former Attorney General Mark Herring, who lost to Miyares in November, had written in a 2021 opinion that colleges and universities could require COVID vaccinations because state law gives colleges the authority "to do what is reasonably necessary." READ MORE
Masks hearing: On Tuesday an Arlington judge holds a hearing in a suit by seven school districts. They are seeking to block the governor's opt-out order on local school mask mandates.
WFT's name: On Wednesday the Washington Football Team announces its new name. Michael Phillips reports that the internet domain name Commanders.com just changed hands. READ MORE
'It's scaring people to death': Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tip line is fueling anger from the left and concern from Black teachers about his agenda to reframe race education. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that "divide and conquer" was the governor's M.O. even before politics. READ MORE
Richmond casino: Chris Suarez reports that the failed Richmond casino campaign spent more per vote than Mayor Levar Stoney, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, or Republican Glenn Youngkin. READ MORE
Chesterfield in limbo: Jess Nocera reports that then-AG Mark Herring's office rejected Chesterfield County's redistricting maps. The county is asking new AG Jason Miyares' office to reconsider. READ MORE
Judicial review?: Patrick Wilson reports that lawmakers might order a study of a secretive commission that investigates judges. READ MORE
Lawmakers have long blocked proposals to let Virginia governors serve consecutive terms. They say the limit is a check on a governor's vast power to fill boards and commissions, to veto legislation and to call legislators into special session.
A downside to Virginia's revolving door is that big problems can become intractable.
Virginia went 27 years between the transportation packages of Democrat Jerry Baliles in 1986 and Republican Bob McDonnell in 2013.
Now the state has more than a thousand school buildings that are at least 50 years old. Their collective replacement cost is estimated to be nearly $25 billion, with a B.
No one is suggesting that Virginia has a plan to replace all of those school buildings, but even renovations are more than some localities can handle.
During the April 2020 veto session lawmakers backed Gov. Ralph Northam's amendment to dedicate the state’s share of casino gaming revenues to school repair, modernization and construction. That could ultimately produce $100 million a year, but it's a few years off - and Richmond, one of the five cities with the option of approving a casino, voted no.
Northam's outgoing two-year budget proposal includes an additional $500 million to fix or build schools. Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not add to the total in his proposed budget amendments.
“School construction has never been a function of state government," Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said recently. “It’s always been a function of local government.”
Of course, it's one thing to pay off debt service in Loudoun County, which has a median household income of $142,000, but it's quite another in Dickenson County, where the median household income is less than $30,000.
This is not a partisan issue, but an issue of haves and have-nots.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, has trotted out multiple scenarios, from a statewide voter referendum, to applying a state internet sales tax windfall to underwrite $3 billion in bonds, to letting school boards use unspent locally appropriated funds to finance capital projects. That third idea is a recommendation of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization, of which he is a member.
Stanley also sought an opinion from then-Attorney General Mark Herring about whether schools in disrepair violated the state constitution or the U.S. Constitution. Herring's 2019 opinion echoed Knight's recent comment. While the state Constitution establishes education as a fundamental right, Herring wrote: "The General Assembly has elected to require localities to provide the majority of funding for the construction and improvement of the school physical plant."
The schools commission, led by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, has suggested a number of ideas, from making it easier for localities to get lower-interest loans, to giving more localities the option of increasing their sales tax by up to 1% for school modernization, subject to a local referendum.
McClellan's bill to give localities around the state that option cleared the state Senate on Monday on a 28-12 vote. On Friday a House education subcommittee voted down a similar bill from Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville.
So far, the legislature has given eight counties and one city - Danville - the option of approving a local boost in the sales tax for school modernization, subject to voters' approval.
On Friday the House subcommittee also rejected bills from Hudson to extend the option to Charlottesville and from Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax, to extend it to Prince Edward County.
As in the photo above, schools are still seeking an answer to drops in the bucket.
• Michael Martz reports that President Joe Biden's EPA chief on Friday brought a message of potential financial relief for Richmond, which is seeking federal help with a $1.3 billion sewer project. READ MORE
• Lyndon German reports that Helen Marie Taylor, who preserved Monument Avenue's historic street design and later lost a court fight to block removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, died at 98. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that Floyd D. Gottwald Jr., a longtime Richmond-area business leader at Ethyl Corp. and later its spin-off business Albemarle Corp., died at 99. READ MORE
Which Virginia "city" - which isn't a Virginia city - is named for its topography?
“Someone’s career and livelihood could be endangered. It’s scaring people to death.”
- Dianne Carter de Mayo, a Gloucester County history teacher, on reactions to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tip line about how 'divisive topics' are taught.
Developer Cecil Hylton's Dale City, a planned community in eastern Prince William County, opened in 1965. According to Prince William County, "it was said that Dale City got its name from the hills and dales that comprise the terrain."