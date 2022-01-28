Richmond Politics 01/28/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 28, 2021

And now, the colleges

Eric Kolenich reports that Attorney General Jason Miyares has released an opinion in which he says Virginia colleges do not have the legal authority to require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The opinion runs counter to decisions by some judges around the country and to an opinion by his Democratic predecessor. It has no immediate effect on the mandates in effect at most of Virginia's institutions of higher learning, but it could provide fodder for a plaintiff who chooses to challenge a school's requirement.

The opinion is the latest move by Virginia's new GOP leaders to strike back against COVID mandates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has rescinded vaccine requirements for state workers. His executive order to give parents an opt-out from local school mask mandates faces court challenges in Arlington County and at the Virginia Supreme Court.