Richmond Politics 01/30/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 30, 2023

A $200 million mistake

Michael Martz reports that some of Virginia's school divisions are scrambling after learning that the state made a $201 million error in calculating basic education aid to localities.

The figures failed to reflect a provision to hold localities harmless from the elimination of the state's portion of the sales tax on groceries. It was part of a tax cut package pushed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam.

State Superintendent Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents by email on Friday, promising to provide corrected estimates of basic aid for this fiscal year and the next one after the House of Delegates and Senate adopt competing budget revisions on Feb. 9.

For big school divisions, the shortfalls are sizable for the two fiscal years - almost $18 million for Fairfax County; $10.8 million for Chesterfield County; $8.1 million for Henrico County; $3.2 million for Richmond; and $2.6 million for Hanover County.

Martz notes that the effects could be disproportionately damaging to small and rural school divisions. They rely more on state aid for K-12 schools than urban and suburban divisions, which bear a higher share of the cost because of their ability to pay.

Elections bills: On Tuesday the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee takes up a bill from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, that would let political parties use ranked choice voting in presidential primaries.

Dave Ress reports that Dominion could be in line to collect $2 billion more from its Virginia ratepayers by 2040, according to a State Corporation Commission analysis.

Eric Kolenich reports that Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., visited VCU, which aspires to make Richmond a hub for health innovation.

Michael Martz reports that under the Northam administration the Virginia Employment Commission paid out $1.6 billion to people who used someone else's identity to gain public benefits.

Lyndon German reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney were among Richmonders who gathered Monday night at Abner Clay Park, bound by grief and anger, shock and horror at the beating death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis police officers.

“I watched in shock and horror because I could not believe that one human being, this time five plus, could do that to another human being," Stoney said. "You could see with your own two eyes that that was not policing. That was violence for the sake of violence.”

Said Youngkin: “The disturbing and shocking video that was released on Friday evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being. ... We must condemn these heinous acts."

He added: "As we gather with this senseless act of violence filling our hearts with sadness, shock, anger, it's a very important time for us also to stop and invite the Lord to come to this moment."

Charlotte Rene Woods reports that as a comment period opened, activists rallied for keeping Virginia in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Woods reports that the Senate passed a proposed adjustment to the state's "red flag" law. Most Democratic gun bills face defeat in the House.

Eric Kolenich reports that authorities have not charged the driver who struck and killed a VCU student on campus Friday. The driver stopped at the scene.

"There's a little bit of panic right now."

- Bristol School Superintendent Keith Perrigan, on the state's miscalculation of basic aid to school districts

