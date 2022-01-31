Richmond Politics 01/31/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 31, 2022
BIG 4 END VAX MANDATE
Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia's four largest public universities - Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and George Mason - announced Monday they had ended their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students. The announcements followed Friday's opinion by Attorney General Jason Miyares that the schools do not have the authority under state law to require the vaccinations.
Kolenich reports that the vaccine mandates are going away as cases are rising on the state's college campuses, but Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River health district in Southwest Virginia, said a decline in college cases should come soon, mirroring the trend in the state at large. READ MORE
At the University of Virginia, President Jim Ryan and other top officials say "the issue is moot for us at UVA" at least for now, because the school's deadline to get vaccinations and boosters has passed. You'll recall that UVA moved up its deadline for booster shots from Feb. 1 to Jan. 14, the day before mandate opponents Miyares and Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office.
Though Youngkin opposes mandates, he has strongly urged Virginians to get vaccinations and boosters. He was in Abingdon Monday, where he spoke with community leaders about how to persuade more people in Southwest Virginia to take the shots.
Also Monday, Youngkin and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wrote to the administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The governors are seeking a temporary waiver of interim vaccine requirements for health care workers in order to prevent dismissals as the states cope with a staffing crisis, particularly in rural areas, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Tough climate?: Andrew Wheeler, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of Natural Resources, appears before the Senate Privileges & Elections Committee.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Tax bills: Michael Martz reports that a House panel backed Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push for $1.2 billion in tax rebates and defeated a Democratic relief bill meant to aid low-income families. READ MORE
Hanover masks: Holly Prestidge reports that Hanover County's first mask-optional school day was "as normal as possible," according to Superintendent Michael Gill. READ MORE
Competition for Chase: Michael Martz reports that Sen. Amanda Chase, who faces a GOP nomination fight next year from Tina Ramirez and former Sen. Glen Sturtevant in a new district, says "I have no intention of retiring." READ MORE
COMMAND DECISION?
Michael Phillips reports that as the Washington Football Team gets ready to unveil its new name on Wednesday, former QB Joe Theismann all but confirmed on CBS Sports Radio that it will be "Commanders."
The name will be of more than passing interest to Virginia pols. Washington's football team has been intertwined in Virginia politics since George Allen the elder - who was born in Nelson County - left Los Angeles to become the Redskins coach in 1971. His namesake son, a quarterback, also made the cross-country trek, transferring from UCLA to UVA. There, the son's interceptions - flings in error of outrageous fortune - would give politics columnist Jeff Schapiro reams of future material, becoming the sins of the fodder.
In September 1971, The Times-Dispatch reported that it called George Allen the younger to talk about his impending transfer and reached him at his home in Los Angeles "after an early morning surfing run (one of his hobbies)."
We'll save the Bruce Allen saga for sports.
Nearly three decades after Jack Kent Cooke and Doug Wilder punted on their dream of a Washington football stadium at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, the state is again trying to woo the nameless wonders when their lease is up - perhaps to Loudoun County.
In his State of the Commonwealth address Jan. 17, Gov. Glenn Youngkin told legislators: "While we’re at it, let’s broaden the baseball stadium authority to include football. And perhaps we’ll get one of those, too."
The announcement of the team's new name comes 31 years after George Allen the younger spoke at a California memorial service for his father, who had died at 72. In January 1991, two years before he would win the race for governor and take the state Capitol by storm, he quoted a combative adage from his father, according to Ken Denlinger's report in The Washington Post.
"To be successful, you need friends; to be very successful, you need enemies."
Another Republican governor who is kicking up dust with his cowboy boots might be taking that to heart.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Adele Uphaus-Conner of the Free Lance Star reports that a Stafford family took in 24 people who were stranded in the early January snow that shut down I-95. READ MORE
• Mark Robinson reports that a housing discrimination suit alleges a South Richmond apartment complex charged more from tenants who paid part of their rent with a federal subsidy than from those who did not. READ MORE
• Greg Gilligan reports that two Henrico dads didn't get a deal on "Shark Tank," but after the episode aired Friday, their spit-free gadget to blow out candles sold out in hours. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE DAY
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We do expect the curve to start coming down, and that's across the board."
- Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River health district in Southwest Virginia, who told reporter Eric Kolenich that college students "are, overall, a very low risk population for COVID."