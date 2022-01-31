Richmond Politics 01/31/2022

We'll save the Bruce Allen saga for sports.

Nearly three decades after Jack Kent Cooke and Doug Wilder punted on their dream of a Washington football stadium at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, the state is again trying to woo the nameless wonders when their lease is up - perhaps to Loudoun County.

In his State of the Commonwealth address Jan. 17, Gov. Glenn Youngkin told legislators: "While we’re at it, let’s broaden the baseball stadium authority to include football. And perhaps we’ll get one of those, too."

The announcement of the team's new name comes 31 years after George Allen the younger spoke at a California memorial service for his father, who had died at 72. In January 1991, two years before he would win the race for governor and take the state Capitol by storm, he quoted a combative adage from his father, according to Ken Denlinger's report in The Washington Post.

"To be successful, you need friends; to be very successful, you need enemies."