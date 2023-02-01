Richmond Politics 02/01/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 1, 2023

Youngkin urges fix

Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed rare frustration with his own administration on Wednesday regarding the error that led local school divisions to expect $201 million more in state basic aid than they are now projected to receive this fiscal year and next.

The governor urged General Assembly budget leaders to use "necessary resources" to fix the mistake.

Youngkin told the leaders of the House and Senate Finance committees that the mistake resulted from a "mathematical error," and assured them that he is working with the Department of Educaton "to ensure this mistake will not happen again."

"This situation is frustrating for us all and even more so that it came to light after I submitted my proposed budget," the governor said in a letter on Wednesday to House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and George Barker, D-Fairfax.

in preparing its calculating tool for estimating basic aid the education department did not factor in "hold harmless" payments to be made to school divisions to offset the loss of money from the elimination of the state's portion of the sales tax on groceries.

History standards: On Thursday the state Board of Education again takes up the Youngkin administration's proposed K-12 history standards.

Greene: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that a Senate panel struck Colin Greene, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's health commissioner, from a list of appointees who require legislative confirmation. Greene came under fire last year after he reportedly said he believed there wasn't evidence that racism plays a role in maternal and infant mortality rates. READ MORE

Ellis: Eric Kolenich reports that the panel also struck from the list the appointment of Bert Ellis to the UVa board. Ellis reportedly raised concern on campus in 2020 when he tried to cut a sign containing a derogatory message about UVa off a student's door. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that for Gov. Glenn Youngkin the miscue on basic aid for education cuts two ways. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that legislation to let Petersburg host a casino resort and block Richmond from holding a do-over casino vote, is on its way to the General Assembly money committees. There it is likely to be decided as part of a broader negotiation over changes to the state budget. READ MORE

