Richmond Politics 02/02/2022

As in the Morva case, mental health likely will be an issue.

"It is about mental illness and how we have no control over that, the way society is right now," Campbell's mother, Cheryl Campbell, told Reed Williams of The Times-Dispatch Wednesday. "I can't help my son."

Campbell's lawyer says his client will undergo a mental exam.

Our Frank Green reported in 2017 that Morva's lawyers said he suffered from a chronic psychotic disorder, diagnosed years after his trial. Gov. Terry McAuliffe let Morva's execution proceed, noting that pretrial experts had found that "while he may have personality disorders, he did not suffer from any condition that would have prevented him from committing these acts consciously and fully understanding their consequences."

With the abolishment of the death penalty, Virginia governors no longer have to make such agonizing calls.

The point here is not to relitigate the death penalty or to advocate on either side of the issue. It's to note that the Bridgewater tragedy comes in a time of profound policy changes in Virginia and that - wherever you stand on the issues - elections matter.