Richmond Politics 02/02/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 2, 2022
BRIDGEWATER MOURNS
Lyndon German and Eric Kolenich report that the Rockingham County and Bridgewater College communities joined Wednesday to grieve the loss of campus police officer John Painter and Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, a campus safety officer.
In a show of solidarity, some sang the school's alma mater, "Bridgewater Fair," as the campus contemplated and coped with the officers' shooting deaths on Tuesday.
Janita Daggy, who graduated in 2007, was among former Bridgewater students and faculty members who returned on Wednesday.
“I guess the phrase that stays in my mind is 'once an eagle, always an eagle,’ ” Daggy said as tears started to well in her eyes. “Once you're family, you're always family." READ MORE
German and Reed Williams report that the suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former Bridgewater student from Hanover County, was arraigned Wednesday on murder counts and on a firearms charge.
Williams reports that the suspect's mother says he is mentally ill.
"My son is mentally ill and he did something that I could not control and no one could come to help him," Cheryl Campbell told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in her Hanover home.
"I'm sorry for what has happened. I could not prevent it." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Tax bills: On Thursday afternoon a Senate Finance subcommittee takes up tax legislation, including the bill from Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, to provide income tax refunds.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'New venue': Michael Phillips reports that Jason Wright, president of the NFL's newly christened Washington Commanders, says the team will be "in a new venue in 2027." READ MORE
Masks: Michael Martz reports that an Arlington judge says her ruling on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's school masks order will hinge on who has the authority to decide such matters. READ MORE
Taxes: Martz reports that a Democratic-led Senate panel delayed action on grocery tax repeal. Later Wednesday, a GOP-led House panel advanced a bill to eliminate the grocery tax and three other parts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax-cut agenda. READ MORE
Reynolds rap sheet?: Mark Bowes reports that a former financial aid director for Reynolds Community College is charged with stealing nearly $400,000 in student loan funds. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Virginia political history is repeating itself as farce. READ MORE
TRAGEDY AMID CHANGE
The last person Virginia put to death was William Morva. He was executed July 6, 2017 for murdering Eric Sutphin, a deputy sheriff, and Derrick McFarland, an unarmed hospital security guard, during a 2006 escape in Blacksburg.
Five years later, Alexander Wyatt Campbell faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated murder of multiple persons, aggravated murder of multiple persons within a three-year period, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
If Campbell were convicted in Tuesday's shooting deaths of Bridgewater campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, he would face up to life in prison. Last March, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation making Virginia the first state in the South to bar the death penalty.
As in the Morva case, mental health likely will be an issue.
"It is about mental illness and how we have no control over that, the way society is right now," Campbell's mother, Cheryl Campbell, told Reed Williams of The Times-Dispatch Wednesday. "I can't help my son."
Campbell's lawyer says his client will undergo a mental exam.
Our Frank Green reported in 2017 that Morva's lawyers said he suffered from a chronic psychotic disorder, diagnosed years after his trial. Gov. Terry McAuliffe let Morva's execution proceed, noting that pretrial experts had found that "while he may have personality disorders, he did not suffer from any condition that would have prevented him from committing these acts consciously and fully understanding their consequences."
With the abolishment of the death penalty, Virginia governors no longer have to make such agonizing calls.
The point here is not to relitigate the death penalty or to advocate on either side of the issue. It's to note that the Bridgewater tragedy comes in a time of profound policy changes in Virginia and that - wherever you stand on the issues - elections matter.
IN OTHER NEWS
* Greg Gilligan reports that home prices surged last year in the Richmond region as inventory remains low. READ MORE
• Chris Suarez reports that Richmond city employees are about to receive bonuses of $3,000 or $1,500. READ MORE
• Patrick Wilson reports that Andrew Wheeler, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's nominee for secretary of natural resources, reported at least half a million dollars in fund investments. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that Spotsylvania supervisor David Ross has jumped into the GOP field in the new 7th Congressional District. READ MORE