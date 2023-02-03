COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 3, 2023

$1 billion divide

Michael Martz and Dave Ress report the House and Senate money committees will draw battle lines on Sunday. Each will release its chamber's version of the state budget.

The sticking point: The GOP-led House backs Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push for $1 billion in tax cuts. The Democratic-led Senate opposes the tax cuts.

Senate Democrats want to further boost spending in areas such as education and mental health. Youngkin says Virginia has ample revenues to spend on priorities and to cut taxes further.

Martz and Ress report that the Richmond area has a lot at stake in the budget negotiations - including salary boosts for teachers and state employees, and, perhaps, resolution of whether Petersburg or Richmond should get the next crack at a casino referendum. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Crossover: Tuesday is "crossover," the deadline for the House and Senate to finish work on their own bills. Surviving measures then cross over to the other chamber for consideration.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Casinos: Michael Martz reports that a proposed Petersburg casino is in limbo. A House panel gave the city's bid to hold a casino referendum a thumbs up a day after a Senate panel voted thumbs down. It might become part of the budget talks. READ MORE

JMU deaths: Lyndon German reports that three James Madison University students, including two from Richmond, were killed in a crash Thursday night in West Virginia. READ MORE

China: Dave Ress reports that Democrats joined Republicans to back a bill barring state agencies from buying goods or services from any company owned by a foreign adversary. Democrats supported the bill after amending it so that it would not just deal with China. (There's a balloon payment joke in there somewhere.) READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro remembers George Wilbur of AP and Don Baker of The Washington Post, two stalwarts of what once was a more robust Capitol press corps. READ MORE

Weekly wrap: Members of The Times-Dispatch politics team discuss this week in the General Assembly. WATCH HERE

HEALING THROUGH ADVOCACY

Charlotte Rene Woods caught up with Henrico County resident Cortney Whanger, a survivor of America's deadliest mass shooting.

Five and a half years ago, she dropped to the ground with hundreds of other concert attendees in Las Vegas as a gunman fired at the crowd gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

While she was not among those shot, it took years for her to come to peace with the event where a gunman killed 60 people and forever changed lives for hundreds of others.

“I remember at one point when we were all piled on top of each other, hearing a woman say ‘but I’m on top, but I’m on top!” Whanger said.

Woods reports that in the years since the massacre, advocacy has helped Whanger cope.

Now Whanger’s 13-year-old daughter Peyton Carroll — inspired by her mom — wants to become a lawyer and run for Congress someday. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that amid sharp partisan division in the legislature, some Democrats and Republicans are working together, on issues from nursing homes to mental health and oversight of charitable gaming. READ MORE

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that a bill from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board passed the Senate on Friday with some GOP support. READ MORE

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"At this point, I don't see him getting any of the tax cuts. We're pretty determined that he won't."

- Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax

