Richmond Politics 02/03

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 3, 2021
Senate backs abolishing death penalty
Frank Green reports that Virginia is a step closer to becoming the first Southern state to abandon capital punishment. Following two hours of impassioned speeches from both sides of the aisle, the Senate on Wednesday backed abolition on a vote of 21-17 along party lines.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, opposes the death penalty and co-sponsored the bill sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. Stanley did not vote Wednesday. He said he could not support the bill in its present form because it leaves the possibility that murderers could get out of prison someday.
Surovell told fellow senators: "Since our colony was founded, 1,329 people have been executed by our government in this state, more than any other governmental entity in the United States of America."
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, who opposed the bill, said there are cases in which capital punishment is appropriate. He said "it is rare and it is for the worst of the worst."
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 25 states, including Virginia, have the death penalty, 22 states do not, and three states have governor-imposed moratoriums. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
COVID: Gov. Ralph Northam presents his weekly vaccinations update on Friday.
Death penalty: The House bill to abolish the penalty comes to the floor on Friday.
Budget time: On Sunday House and Senate money committees release their versions of the state budget.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
In the money: Sports editor Michael Phillips reports that big jackpots and online gambling lifted Virginia Lottery revenue 37% late last year. READ MORE
Solitary confinement: Patrick Wilson reports that DOC estimates Sen. Joe Morrissey's bill to end solitary confinement would cost $23 million a year. READ MORE
Chesterfield: Mark Bowes reports that a Senate money committee advanced Morrissey's bill to create a $3 million public defender office in the county. READ MORE
COVID disparity: Sabrina Moreno reports that four ZIP codes with mostly Black and Latino residents account for 60% of Richmond's cases. READ MORE
ICE and DMV: Moreno reports that the House passed a bill that would tighten privacy protections for undocumented residents with driver privilege cards. READ MORE
'We're not doing anything': Amy Friedenberger of The Roanoke Times reports that the General Assembly is putting off a funding fix for crumbling schools. READ MORE
SCHAPIRO ON PROHIBITION REPEAL REDUX
Prince didn't want to party like it's 1933, but Gov. Ralph Northam apparently does, according to Jeff Schapiro. The politics columnist takes us back to the year that Virginia decriminalized another controlled substance - booze.
Schapiro writes that with the repeal of Prohibition, Virginia "opened retail stores at which you could purchase your pint, fifth or handle." That network of stores now exceeds 450, he writes. This past year they generated a record $1.2 billion in sales, and more than $545 million in profits and taxes that finance state and local services.
Schapiro says he finds an echo in Northam's push to legalize recreational use of marijuana. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• The Senate joined the House in unanimously backing a statue of Barbara Johns to replace Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that the Senate and House are moving toward a compromise on tax relief for stricken businesses. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that the American Lung Association gives Virginia failing grades on smoking prevention and wants licensing of tobacco products. READ MORE
• Mel Leonor reports that Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, a candidate for governor, tried to revive his bill to repeal the right-to-work law on the House floor. READ MORE
• Patrick Wilson reports that some candidates for the House of Delegates are suing for a chance to collect ballot signatures online amid COVID. READ MORE
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I think at the end of the day, we look back 50 years from now - the electric chair, the lethal injection table - they're going to be sitting in a museum, they're going to be sitting next to the stocks from Jamestown and Williamsburg. They're going to be sitting next to the slave auctioneer block. ... People are going to look back and wonder how it was we ever used these things."
- Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, sponsor of the Senate bill to abolish the death penalty