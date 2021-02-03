Richmond Politics 02/03

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

Senate backs abolishing death penalty

Frank Green reports that Virginia is a step closer to becoming the first Southern state to abandon capital punishment. Following two hours of impassioned speeches from both sides of the aisle, the Senate on Wednesday backed abolition on a vote of 21-17 along party lines.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, opposes the death penalty and co-sponsored the bill sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. Stanley did not vote Wednesday. He said he could not support the bill in its present form because it leaves the possibility that murderers could get out of prison someday.

Surovell told fellow senators: "Since our colony was founded, 1,329 people have been executed by our government in this state, more than any other governmental entity in the United States of America."

Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, who opposed the bill, said there are cases in which capital punishment is appropriate. He said "it is rare and it is for the worst of the worst."