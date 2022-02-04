Richmond Politics 02/04/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 4, 2022
WHAT'S NEXT?
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
FROM THE MOUTH OF BABE
Babe Ruth, born 157 years ago Sunday, might have been a fine politician. After all he was a lefty, but he played in right.
Then again, the Babe could be famously impolitic.
In case you haven't heard the tale, Ruth's sister, Mary Ruth Moberly, lived in Richmond in the mid-1930s, in the twilight of the Babe's legendary career. She and her husband, Wilbur, a garment cutter at a tailoring ship, resided in the 3100 block of Edgewood Avenue.
In April 1934, the Yankees stopped in Richmond for an exhibition on their way up the coast from spring training in Florida. Mrs. Moberly told Richmond Times-Dispatch Sports Editor Charles Houston that she and her husband were both under the weather and when her famous brother stopped by her house.
Mrs. Moberly told Houston that she sick in bed when the Babe called.
"He sat down on the side of the bed and I was afraid he would break it down or toss me out, but it held," she said.
"He asked me what the trouble was and when I told him it was something like a nervous breakdown, he snorted, as he always does, and said: 'You ain't going goofy, are you, Sis?' "
Before leaving town the Babe sent his sister a pot of azaleas and a check, which helped cover the doctor's bill.
This reminiscence comes as the start of the baseball season is in doubt. Negotiators for the players association and the owners don't seem close to a deal, delaying the four words that make February bearable: pitchers and catchers report.
Hope for a deal to save the season should be one issue on which all sides can agree - from Yankees fan Kirk Cox to Reds fan Creigh Deeds.
P.S. There's room on the Nats bandwagon. We'll take all the karma we can get.
IN OTHER NEWS
• 'Everything's on the table': Chris Suarez speaks with Marland Buckner, interim executive director of the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, about what's next for Richmond's Confederate monuments. READ MORE
• Mark Bowes reports that Chesterfield is creating the region's first court docket that will provide support to military vets who run afoul of the law. READ MORE
