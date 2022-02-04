Richmond Politics 02/04/2022

In April 1934, the Yankees stopped in Richmond for an exhibition on their way up the coast from spring training in Florida. Mrs. Moberly told Richmond Times-Dispatch Sports Editor Charles Houston that she and her husband were both under the weather and when her famous brother stopped by her house.

Mrs. Moberly told Houston that she sick in bed when the Babe called.

"He sat down on the side of the bed and I was afraid he would break it down or toss me out, but it held," she said.

"He asked me what the trouble was and when I told him it was something like a nervous breakdown, he snorted, as he always does, and said: 'You ain't going goofy, are you, Sis?' "

Before leaving town the Babe sent his sister a pot of azaleas and a check, which helped cover the doctor's bill.

This reminiscence comes as the start of the baseball season is in doubt. Negotiators for the players association and the owners don't seem close to a deal, delaying the four words that make February bearable: pitchers and catchers report.