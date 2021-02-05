Richmond Politics 02/05

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 5, 2021
Back to School
Mel Leonor and Kenya Hunter report that Gov. Ralph Northam wielded an old-school board of education on Friday.
He told Virginia's school superintendents in no uncertain terms that they must offer in-person learning by March 15.
About two-thirds of Virginia's 132 school districts are offering some form of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, including phased approaches that prioritize the youngest students. An additional 40 school systems, including Richmond's, offer no in-person options.
Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a statement Friday: “I don't know exactly what this means for RPS just yet, as we're still receiving and processing all the details."
While the change likely will come as a relief to many parents who have been juggling work with their children's virtual schooling, many other parents remain wary of sending their kids back right now.
Hunter and Leonor report that Richmond School Board member Kenya Gibson said she was frustrated. "Virginia just announced a critical shortage of vaccines, amidst a new variant of COVID that is more communicable by 30%-50%," she said in a statement. "The risk to our health and even life is real."
WHAT'S NEXT?
Budget: On Sunday the House and Senate money committees release their versions of the budget.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Marijuana: The House and Senate backed legalization of recreational use, drawing Virginia closer to becoming the 16th state to do so.
Death penalty: Frank Green reports that the House joined the Senate in voting to abolish the death penalty, signaling the end of capital punishment.
New COVID variant: Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia is the third state to record a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 first identified in South Africa.
Mobile clinics: Moreno reports that Richmond's Black and Latino neighborhoods were missing vaccination sites. Mobile clinics are racing to fix that.
Williams: The columnist writes: 'I was wrong. No context can justify Harry F. Byrd Sr.'s statue remaining in Capitol Square.'
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes former Sen. and Gov. Chuck Robb breaks some news in his new memoir.
'COMING SOON'
Mel Leonor reports that for all its promises of preparation, Virginia still does not have a website or phone bank to help people find COVID-19 vaccines.
Howard Spielberg, 81 (above) told Leonor he spent a month looking for a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. He rang the local health district, nearby CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, his doctor’s office, the state health department - anywhere he thought may have a dose. He said he’s submitted his name five times through a form on the Henrico health department website.
And that's just part of Spielberg's sojourn.
“It’s been frustrating," he said. "I would say it’s definitely increasing tension.”
Leonor notes that on Jan. 27, Gov. Ralph Northam said he hears Virginians' frustrations. The governor acknowledged Virginia needed a statewide, centralized portal to get people connected to available doses, and a capable phone bank for Virginians who need language or computer assistance.
The phone bank is at least a week from staffing up to necessary levels.
Asked when the portal would be operational, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Health responded "very soon."
IN OTHER NEWS
• Michael Martz reports that CVS will begin vaccinations at 36 Virginia stores next week, but independent pharmacies want a broader role.
• Martz reports that House and Senate budgets will emerge before the assembly knows how much it can spend.
• Patrick Wilson reports that Sen. Amanda Chase says she's awaiting COVID-19 test result after a volunteer tested positive.
PHOTO OF THE DAY
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To prevent irreparable learning loss and psychological damage, I expect every school division in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by March 15, 2021, in accordance with the latest guidance."
- Gov. Ralph Northam, in a letter to Virginia's school superintendents
