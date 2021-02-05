Richmond Politics 02/05

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 5, 2021

Back to School

Mel Leonor and Kenya Hunter report that Gov. Ralph Northam wielded an old-school board of education on Friday.

He told Virginia's school superintendents in no uncertain terms that they must offer in-person learning by March 15.

About two-thirds of Virginia's 132 school districts are offering some form of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, including phased approaches that prioritize the youngest students. An additional 40 school systems, including Richmond's, offer no in-person options.

Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a statement Friday: “I don't know exactly what this means for RPS just yet, as we're still receiving and processing all the details."

While the change likely will come as a relief to many parents who have been juggling work with their children's virtual schooling, many other parents remain wary of sending their kids back right now.