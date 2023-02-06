COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 6, 2023

XXX XXX XXX

XXX XXX XXX

WHAT'S NEXT?

XXX XXX: XXX XXX XXX

XXX XXX: XXX XXX XXX

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

XXX XXX: XX XXX XXX

Same-sex marriage: Michael Martz reports that Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine urged Virginia lawmakers to pass an amendment removing from the state constitution language barring same-sex marriage. The Senate backed the measure on Monday on a 25-14 vote. The House is opposed. READ MORE

China: The Senate joined the House on Monday in passing legislation

XXX XXX XXX: XXX XXX XXX

XXX XXX XXX

I've admired a lot of fellow Randolph-Macon alums over the years, but I envy Ben Davis.

In April 1919, Davis took the mound at a ballpark off of what is now Richmond's Arthur Ashe Boulevard and led the Yellow Jackets in an exhibition against the World champion Boston Red Sox.

That meant Davis faced a fearsome 24-year-old phenom, a fella by the name of Babe Ruth.

As you can imagine, there was no joy in moundville. The champs clobbered the Yellow Jackets, 18-0. Burt Whitman, sports editor of The Boston Herald, chronicled the carnage for The Times-Dispatchin beautiful, archaic prose.

"Babe Ruth during the contest hit a colossal home run over the right field fence, easily the longest poke ever registered on these Old Dominion grounds. Everett Scott and Stuffy McInnis, also of Boston, clouted the ball over the left field fence for all-the-way-around sprints.

"Pitcher Ben Davis of Randolph-Macon, with a beautifully fast ball and a lot of stuff, but lacking the polish of the finished boxman, went most of the way for the collegians and surely is in the 'makings' of a good slabster. Brooks, a thin lad, finished."

Ruth clubbed a two-run double off Davis in the second before he launched his homer to deep right in the seventh.

There's no shame in getting cuffed around by the Big Fella. As the kids said in "The Sandlot," the Great Bambino was "the Sultan of Swat, the King of Crash, the Colossus of Clout,"

I imagine Ben Davis never tired of telling the tale.

The Sultan of Swat was born on this date in 1895,

A walk to Schang off Pitcher Brooks, an infield out and Gilhooley’s single, followed by some wild throwing, a little hitting and some comedy, gave the Champs four laps more of lead.

IN OTHER NEWS

• xxx xxx xxx

• Luca Powell reports that Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, withdrew a bill that would have given more victims of the opioid epidemic a voice in the use of millions of dollars in state settlement money. READ MORE

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that the legislative budgets include funds for clean water projects, including continuing to help Richmond with combined sewer overflows. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

MONDAY TRIVIA

XXX XXX XXX

QUOTE OF THE DAY

xxx xxx xxx

- XXX XXX XXX,

TRIVIA ANSWER