Richmond Politics 02/07/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 7, 2022
YOUNGKIN WINS ROUND TWO
Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday won round two in the legal battle over his executive order to let parents opt their children out of local school mask mandates, but school systems are still waiting for clarity.
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge by a group of Chesapeake parents to Youngkin’s executive order.
The ruling came three days after an Arlington County judge found that Youngkin did not have authority to supersede the judgment of local school boards in setting policy for reducing the threat of COVID to students, teachers and other school employees.
Multiple legal cases in opposition or support of the governor’s order are moving through the courts while school systems await a definitive answer. In the Richmond area, schools in the city of Richmond and Henrico County continue to require masks while schools in Chesterfield and Hanover counties are mask-optional.
Lawyers for the Chesapeake parents who brought the suit noted that the Supreme Court ruled against the legal path they chose, and not on the merits of their case.
“By this dismissal, we offer no opinion on the legality of [Executive Order] 2 or any other issue pertaining to petitioners’ claims,” the justices wrote.
Attorney General Jason Miyares called the decision “a victory for Virginia families.”
Youngkin said on Twitter: “We are pleased by the dismissal. We will continue to protect the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care.” READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Wheeler? Wheeler?: The Senate put off until Tuesday consideration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Cabinet nominees. The GOP is attempting to salvage Youngkin's nomination of Andrew Wheeler as secretary of natural resources.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Twitter flap: Gov. Glenn Youngkin disavowed an "unauthorized" tweet from his campaign aimed at Ethan Lynne, a teenage Democratic activist from Hanover County who had criticized the governor on Twitter. Colleen Curran spoke with Lynne. READ MORE
Commanders stadium: Michael Phillips reports that a Washington Commanders stadium bill easily cleared its first hurdle on Monday in House Appropriations. READ MORE
Hazing: Eric Kolenich reports that the family of late VCU student Adam Oakes worries that a Senate anti-hazing bill has been watered down. READ MORE
Mandatory minimums: AP reports that the Senate voted 21-19 to reject a bill from Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond to repeal nearly all mandatory minimum sentences. Two Democrats voted with the GOP. READ MORE
Racial impact: Michael Martz reports that JLARC issued its first "racial and ethnic impact statement" on a bill that would shift many cases for people between the ages of 18 to 21 from adult courts to juvenile courts. READ MORE
THREE MORE WEEKS, CHARLEY
Cold rain. Delayed start for spring training.
Another week till Crossover.
Harrumph.
This is the point in the proceedings at which Charles McDowell, late, lamented Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist and noted February hater, would dust off some doggerel from The Washington Daily News:
Thirty days hath September,
April, June and November.
All the rest have thirty-one.
Except February, which is endless.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Ali Rockett reports that Delma Francis, the first Black woman to hold the role of assistant city editor at The Times-Dispatch, has died at 68 and is remembered as a trailblazer. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that the mass COVID testing center at Richmond Raceway will close and give way to a mobile testing model. READ MORE
• Mark Robinson reports that Fannie Mae has agreed to a $53 million settlement with HOME of VA and fair housing groups. READ MORE
• On a 12-10 vote, a House bill to let the State Board of Education create regional charter school divisions advanced Monday from House Education to House Appropriations. A Senate panel defeated similar legislation on Thursday.
• On Monday the House voted 59-40 to pass a Youngkin-backed bill that would set up a fund for violence-prevention efforts based on "Operation Ceasefire," a Boston effort credited with curbing youth homicides.
"On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account. I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team. We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us."
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on Twitter