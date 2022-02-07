Richmond Politics 02/07/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 7, 2022

YOUNGKIN WINS ROUND TWO

Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday won round two in the legal battle over his executive order to let parents opt their children out of local school mask mandates, but school systems are still waiting for clarity.

The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge by a group of Chesapeake parents to Youngkin’s executive order.

The ruling came three days after an Arlington County judge found that Youngkin did not have authority to supersede the judgment of local school boards in setting policy for reducing the threat of COVID to students, teachers and other school employees.

Multiple legal cases in opposition or support of the governor’s order are moving through the courts while school systems await a definitive answer. In the Richmond area, schools in the city of Richmond and Henrico County continue to require masks while schools in Chesterfield and Hanover counties are mask-optional.