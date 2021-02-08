Richmond Politics 02/08

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 2, 2021
Halftime report
The General Assembly is in a procedural deadline ahead of the start of Wednesday's special session. (No, there's no Brady Bill.)
- Xxxxx xxxxx
WHAT'S NEXT?
Trump trial II: Former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial gets underway in earnest.
Special session: The General Assembly gets back
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
ESSAY
IN OTHER NEWS
• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.
• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.
• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.
• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.
PHOTO OF THE DAY
QUOTE OF THE DAY