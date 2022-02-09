Richmond Politics 02/09/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 9, 2022

YOUNGKIN NEARS MASKS VICTORY

Mel Leonor reports that legislation to block local school boards from requiring students to wear masks over their parents' objections is moving ahead in the General Assembly. It's shaping up as a major victory for Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who emphasized parents' rights in his campaign.

Most Democrats in the Senate and the House of Delegates oppose the bills. They argue that masks still provide a layer of safety for students and school staff, that local school boards should make decisions for their localities and that the blanket prohibition on local mandates limits schools' options in the case of another COVID variant and surge.

Three Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Chap Petersen of Fairfax City, joined Republicans Wednesday to pass a bill from Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, that senators had amended to bar local school mask mandates.

Earlier Wednesday, the House Education Committee had voted to amend a bill by Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, to add the same prohibition.

Leonor notes that while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend masks in schools, some public health experts question how effective the face coverings are at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Conservatives argue that absent data showing overwhelming benefits, it should be up to parents.

If lawmakers add an emergency clause to the legislation, as now appears likely, Youngkin could sign the measures into law within two weeks.

Youngkin said in a statement Wednesday that the passage of the Senate bill "shows that school boards who are attacking their own students are stunningly detached from reality."

In the Richmond area, schools in the city of Richmond and Henrico County continue to require masks while schools in Chesterfield and Hanover counties are mask-optional.

Eileen Cox, a spokesperson for Henrico Schools, said the school board has asked the school administration "to develop a plan for an eventual transition to optional masking when the time is right.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Biden in Culpeper: President Joe Biden, joined by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will be in Culpeper Thursday to talk about health care. Culpeper is in the current and new 7th.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Waverly case: Patrick Wilson reports that Attorney General Jason Miyares is moving to reverse the state's endorsement of a bid by two inmates who are seeking to prove their innocence in the 1998 killing of a Waverly police officer. A federal jury acquitted the men of murder in 2001. So why are they still seeking to prove their innocence in the slaying? READ MORE

NFL takes command: Michael Phillips reports that the NFL says it will not allow Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to conduct his own investigation into allegations against him. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that both sides can use the saga of Andrew Wheeler's Cabinet nomination to their advantage - win or lose. READ MORE

BRIDGEWATER OFFICERS MOURNED AS HEROES

Denise Lavoie of The Associated Press reports that on Wednesday families, friends and police officers from around the country gathered at James Madison University to remember two officers slain at Bridgewater College as heroes.

Campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed Feb. 1 as they responded to reports of a suspicious man.

The officers were close friends. Last year Painter was the best man at Jefferson's wedding.

Lavoie reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin told the crowd at the memorial service that Painter and Jefferson “were willing to sacrifice everything in our common defense.”

“John and J.J. did this for each other and they did it for all of us,” Youngkin said. “We must celebrate them. We must honor them and we must always remember them.” READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that colleges will have to publish more data on students if lawmakers pass a bill from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. READ MORE

• Mark Robinson reports that a Senate committee wants the Virginia Housing Commission to study whether a renter should be able to use an apartment's poor condition as a defense for falling behind on payments. READ MORE

• Chris Suarez reports that three more members of the Richmond City Council have signed on to a bill that would let Richmond’s police, firefighters, utility workers, librarians and others negotiate union contracts. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE DAY

QUOTE OF THE DAY

