Richmond Politics 02/10

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 10, 2021

BLUNT FACTS

Mel Leonor reports on what might be a buzzkill for folks who wanted marijuana legalization to sail through the General Assembly. Some Democrats who back legalization want to pump the brakes, citing the massive bill's complexity and the time crunch with less than three weeks left in the session.

Leonor notes that in addition to the many logistical questions, such as when to stop punishing possession of small amounts and how to make sure people disproportionately affected by marijuana enforcement have a role in the new legal market, there are significant splits between House and Senate Democrats.

For example, Senate Democrats support the legalization of simple possession, starting this summer, to address the overcriminalization of people of color; the House would wait.

As lawmakers hash out rules for the budding industry (OK, I'll stop) some advocates now want them to legalize possession of small amounts starting this summer and come back next year to plan a future market for legal sales.