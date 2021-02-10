Richmond Politics 02/10

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 10, 2021
Mel Leonor reports on what might be a buzzkill for folks who wanted marijuana legalization to sail through the General Assembly. Some Democrats who back legalization want to pump the brakes, citing the massive bill's complexity and the time crunch with less than three weeks left in the session.
Leonor notes that in addition to the many logistical questions, such as when to stop punishing possession of small amounts and how to make sure people disproportionately affected by marijuana enforcement have a role in the new legal market, there are significant splits between House and Senate Democrats.
For example, Senate Democrats support the legalization of simple possession, starting this summer, to address the overcriminalization of people of color; the House would wait.
As lawmakers hash out rules for the budding industry (OK, I'll stop) some advocates now want them to legalize possession of small amounts starting this summer and come back next year to plan a future market for legal sales.
The Senate has added a "re-enactment clause" to its version of the bill, which means legislators would have to pass it again next year. Senators also added an advisory referendum in order to gauge Virginians' views on legalization. READ MORE
Cultural competency: On Thursday the Senate education panel takes up legislation calling for the state to set cultural competency standards for educators. It takes up another measure calling on the state to issue guidance meant to encourage racial and socioeconomic diversity to the state's governor's schools.
We shall see: Lawmakers passed a resolution setting adjournment on March 1.
Dueling budgets: Michael Martz reports House and Senate spending plans boost salaries for teachers, state workers. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that VMI, besieged by the Union in 1864, is now under attack by lawyers. READ MORE
Bitcoin: John Reid Blackwell reports that a Charlottesville bank says it's the nation's first to allow Bitcoins to be bought and sold using its ATMs. READ MORE
COVID at CNU: Matt Jones of The Daily Press reports hundreds of Christopher Newport students are sick or in quarantine. READ MORE
When the legislature finishes its business as February turns to March, candidates for statewide office will be in a full-out sprint. And there are a lot of candidates. More than 30 hopefuls are running for governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general.
The Republican Party of Virginia now lists eight candidates who have set up committees to run for governor. Of course not all candidates are equal. Some have advantages - or disadvantages - in their name recognition, public record and fundraising. Here's a quick refresher on the GOP roster for governor.
In addition to the best-known candidates - Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield; former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights; entrepreneur Pete Snyder; and Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, four lesser-known GOP hopefuls are eyeing the Executive Mansion.
Peter Doran is the former CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, a think tank based in Washington.
Sergio De La Peña is a former Trump Pentagon appointee. He was born in Mexico and spent 30 years in the U.S. military, rising to the rank of Army colonel.
Merle Rutledge, a Trump supporter who graduated from Norfolk State University, ran for mayor of Chatham in 2019. He is national president of a group called Coalition Against Government Abuse.
Kurt Santini is an Army veteran who says he suffered a severe spinal cord injury when a parachute malfunctioned. He says he underwent life-changing surgery in 2018 and now wants to "restore power to the people."
Now you know a few more of the players, but the rules of the game remain unclear. The Republican State Central Committee meets Feb. 27. Citing COVID, convention backers will again see if they can get enough support from primary backers to pick the party's nominees in an "unassembled convention," i.e. drive-through events held around the state.
• Sabrina Moreno reports that Richmond and Henrico County are among the first in Virginia to release equity data for recent COVID cases and vaccinations. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that hazard pay is on its way to home health agencies. READ MORE
“We’re part-time legislators - even with the procedural maneuvering, it’s 46 days. It’s a 13,000-line bill. It makes more substantive change in the law than anything I’ve seen in the whole time I've been down here."
- Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, a supporter of legalizing marijuana. Deeds backs a "re-enactment clause," under which lawmakers would have to approve marijuana legislation again next year. He says that would give lawmakers time to fully vet the legislation.