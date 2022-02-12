Richmond Politics 02/11/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 11, 2022

Dis-Appointments

Holy Marbury v Madison.

Mel Leonor reports that House Republicans approved about a thousand of former Gov. Ralph Northam's nominees for boards and commissions Friday night, ending an afternoon standoff in which the GOP had threatened to let the nominations lapse at the midnight deadline.

That would have given Gov. Glenn Youngkin the chance to make many new appointments, but would have left holes on panels ranging from college boards of visitors to economic development groups and industry oversight boards.

The threat appeared to stem from House Republicans' anger with Senate Democrats, who on Tuesday rejected Andrew Wheeler, Youngkin's nominee for secretary of natural resources. As the legislative tizzy escalated Friday, Democrats countered with threats of their own about confirmation of other Youngkin nominees.

At the end of the day - literally - the House GOP rejected 11 of the Northam nominees, including three of his picks for the state Board of Education. Two are former superintendents of Hanover County's public schools, Stewart Roberson and Jamelle Smith Wilson.

The big picture here is that midway through the session, with hard bargaining ahead on issues ranging from the budget to lab schools and tax cuts, there's no love lost between Senate Democrats and House Republicans.

As for Marbury v. Madison, you'll recall from long-ago civics classes that the famous case came about after President John Adams - who had lost to Thomas Jefferson in 1800 - appointed dozens of his supporters as judges or justices of the peace on his way out the door.

When Jefferson took office he told Secretary of State James Madison not to deliver commissions that hadn't yet gone out. William Marbury, an Adams pick to become a justice of the peace in Washington D.C., wasn't happy to be out of commission. He sued.

Chief Justice John Marshall - a Richmonder of renown - wrote the famous opinion that established the principle of judicial review, in which courts can strike down laws they deem unconstitutional.

As for Marbury, he was left dis-appointed.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Masks bill: A Senate bill amended in order to prohibit local school mask mandates starts wending its way through the House floor Monday and toward Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk.

Crossover: Tuesday is "Crossover," the session's procedural midpoint. This is the deadline for the House and Senate to finish work on their bills - aside from the budget - so surviving measures can "cross over" to the other chamber for consideration.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Black History Mistake: Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin apologized for mixing up Black state Sens. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. READ MORE

Fire at school: As of midnight fire was raging at Richmond's Fox Elementary School, a fixture in the community since it opened in 1911. READ MORE

AG's office: Patrick Wilson reports that Democrats are questioning a Loudoun schools investigation by Attorney General Jason Miyares' office after an employee said the probe will make the AG look 'good.' READ MORE

Revenue spike: Michael Martz reports that a House panel advanced key parts of the governor's tax-cut package Friday night. The action came amid news that the state's revenues are $2 billion ahead for the fiscal year. READ MORE

NAACP: Lyndon German reports that Da’Quan M. Love, the executive director of the Virginia NAACP, resigned citing stress caused by the position and friction with the executive committee. READ MORE

Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that full-time politics is shaping the legislature at half-time. READ MORE

Commanders, not masters: Ahead of the Super Bowl, Michael Phillips reports from Los Angeles that the Washington Commanders just can't stop making news, and almost none of it is good. READ MORE

Removing books: Holly Prestidge reports that a Hanover supervisor is urging the school board to fast-track book removal decisions, in a move targeting a children's book. READ MORE

Abortion bills: The House Courts Committee on Friday advanced two abortion bills to the floor on 10-8 votes. One involves "informed written consent." The other would specify requirements of treatment and care for an infant born alive after an abortion and set penalties for noncompliance.

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that Phuong Tran, a new U.S. citizen, is fighting to keep the dream alive. READ MORE

TAXING DECISIONS

Anyone familiar with the mordant lyrics of George Harrison's "Taxman" - "And my advice for those who die, declare the pennies on your eyes" - knows that conservatives aren't the only folks who care about how much they pay in taxes.

Virginians got another reminder of this in 1997 when Republican Jim Gilmore won a sweeping victory for governor on his "no car tax" pledge.

Are there caveats? Oh, sure.

The Beatles had a whole lot of cash going to Mr. Wilson and Mr. Heath.

Virginia Democrats would say that the no car tax deal was a financial boondoggle for the state and that Virginians have a comparatively low tax burden, ranking 37th among the states, according to WalletHub.

And yet ... (as Paul McCartney sang in "Jet") Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push for tax cuts does not come in a vacuum.

As Michael Martz reports, Virginia's revenues continue to surge - putting the state $2 billion ahead for the fiscal year compared with a year ago. Meantime, inflation means folks are paying more at the pump and at the grocery store. President Joe Biden acknowledged Thursday in Culpeper that "inflation is up," while touting proposals on prescription drugs and other matters that he says would lower costs for families.

Meantime, as Virginians plan to pay their federal and state taxes, our Sean McGoey reports that assessments are up 30% or more in 11 Richmond neighborhoods. That will mean higher property tax bills even if the city cuts the tax by 2 pennies - Mayor Levar Stoney's incentive offer for a successful casino do-over.

Amid all of this there seems to be a broad sense in the legislature that some kind of tax relief is in the offing. The question is to what degree.

As Martz notes above, House Appropriations on Friday night unanimously approved Youngkin-backed bills to give $1.2 billion in one-time rebates to taxpayers, exempt a portion of military retirement income from state taxation, and repeal the sales tax on groceries, including the local option tax.

The panel also voted 10-8 to double the standard deduction on state income taxes and to suspend the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the gasoline tax for 12 months.

This means the House is heading for a showdown with the Senate, where, as Martz reports, the Democratic majority has balked at rolling back an increase in the gasoline tax or doubling the standard deduction on income taxes. It reduced the amount of military income that would be exempt from state taxation and maintained the 1% local option sales tax on groceries.

Dickie Cranwell, the Democratic House majority leader from Vinton who torpedoed GOP Gov. George Allen's $1.4 billion tax cut in 1995, used to say that the best legislation is "a stew," made up of a little of this and a little of that.

Youngkin appears likely to serve up something to Virginians at the end of this taxing session, but for now, lawmakers are still stirring the pot.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Michael Paul Williams reports that The JXN Project is planning a homecoming for Abraham Skipwith. READ MORE

• Sean McGoey reports that home values are up 11% in the Richmond region. READ MORE

• Greg Gilligan reports that the city of Richmond now says historic Second Baptist Church can be torn down. Preservationists are upset. READ MORE

• Bill Lohmann writes an ode to an essential tool of our trade. As a Richmond company that produced reporter notebooks used all over the country closes, a journalist has picked up the trade with First Draft Notebooks. READ MORE

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who was the press secretary during Henry Howell's 1977 campaign for governor?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I want to thank [the governor] for his text message this week, congratulating me on my excellent speech on Black History Month. I appreciate the effort, but that speech was actually given by [Sen. Locke]."

- Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth

