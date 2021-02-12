Richmond Politics 02/12

WHAT'S NEXT?

Trump trial: U.S. senators could vote as early as Saturday in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Senior senator: Former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., turns 94 on Thursday.

Prime time: The GOP would have to tell the state by Feb. 23 if it wants to nominate its candidates in a primary. The GOP's ruling body next meets Feb. 27, which means it still looks like they'll hold a convention of some sort.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hemphill to ODU: Sam Wall of The Roanoke Times reports that Radford University President Brian Hemphill will be the next president of Old Dominion University, the first Black person to hold the post. READ MORE