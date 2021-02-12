Richmond Politics 02/12

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 12, 2021
Dis-appointment
Sabrina Moreno reports that Friday's snow and Saturday's pending ice storm resulted in cancelations of several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Richmond area.
The weather frustrations come atop the CVS scramble that left seniors scrounging for appointments like they were looking for Willie Wonka's last golden ticket. CVS says anyone who missed an appointment because of bad weather can notify the pharmacy and its team will work with them to reschedule. READ MORE
Meantime, Mel Leonor reports that as of 5 p.m. Friday, no one can register for a COVID vaccine through Monday. The state expects to launch a statewide portal Tuesday morning for Virginians to register, but first the state disabled registration forms on the websites of the state’s 35 local health districts. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Trump trial: U.S. senators could vote as early as Saturday in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Senior senator: Former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., turns 94 on Thursday.
Prime time: The GOP would have to tell the state by Feb. 23 if it wants to nominate its candidates in a primary. The GOP's ruling body next meets Feb. 27, which means it still looks like they'll hold a convention of some sort.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hemphill to ODU: Sam Wall of The Roanoke Times reports that Radford University President Brian Hemphill will be the next president of Old Dominion University, the first Black person to hold the post. READ MORE
$40 million: Frank Green reports that's how much the VEC thinks it paid in unemployment claims submitted on behalf of ineligible prison inmates. READ MORE
Expungement: Patrick Wilson reports Democrats are trying to reach a compromise on how to wipe some charges and convictions from criminal records. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that personality clashes are hampering the GOP's quest for a convention. READ MORE
Williams: The columnist writes that The Richmond Planet newspaper deserves its own license plate. READ MORE
Allen's N.C. vaccine: Former Gov. and U.S. Sen. George Allen says on Facebook that he got his first COVID shot at a Walgreens in Elizabeth City, N.C. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Eric Kolenich reports that the state Supreme Court agreed to hear appeals in two cases challenging Gov. Ralph Northam's authority to remove the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. A circuit court judge previously held for Northam. READ MORE
• Patrick Wilson reports senators opposed a temporary moratorium on gold mining in Virginia. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that the House and Senate adopted their own budgets. Now comes the hard part. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that since vaccinations began, fewer health care workers in Richmond have tested positive. READ MORE
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We are all extremely frustrated with the delays, to put it mildly.”
GRTC CEO Julie Timm on the transit system's bus drivers and other employees who are waiting for vaccinations
