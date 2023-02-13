COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 13, 2023

BUDGET STANDOFF

WHAT'S NEXT?

Special election: State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Republican Leon Benjamin meet Feb. 21 in a special election for the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Ford plant: The Associated Press reports that after Virginia dropped out of the running, Ford will build the $3.5B battery plant in Michigan. READ MORE

Crime bills: Dave Ress reports that Senate Democrats killed a series of House crime bills. They included one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's priorities - a bill to let drug dealers be charged with felony homicide if they sold the drugs that caused a fatal overdose. READ MORE

VDH: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that the temporary head of the Department of Health is not a licensed physician. READ MORE

4th District: VPAP reports that McClellan had out-raised Benjamin by more than 7:1 according to campaign finance reports through Feb. 1. McClellan had raised more than $870,000; Benjamin reported just over $113,000. READ MORE

TUG OF WAR

The House and Senate have named their budget conferees, the senior negotiators tasked with hammering out a deal in the chambers' wildly different spending plans before lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn on Feb. 25.

House of Delegates:

Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach

Vice Chairman Terry Austin, R-Botetourt

Del. Robert Bloxom, R-Accomack

Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk

Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William

Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax

Senate:

Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax

Co-Chair Geoge Barker, D-Fairfax

Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax

Minority Leaders Tommy Norment, R-James City

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath

Aside from the philosophical differences between the GOP-led House team and the Democratic-led Senate team, the Senate roster is striking in another respect.

Between retirements and potential primary defeats, five or more of the Senate's nine senior negotiators might not return next year. That could make them even more likely to dig in their heels and make a statement.

This tug of war might not end anytime soon.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Everett Eaton of the Virginian-Pilot reports that an endangered North American right whale washed ashore in in Virginia Beach. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that three months after the fatal UVa shooting, the House and Senate passed bills that direct how threat assessment teams at public colleges respond when they discover a potentially dangerous person on campus. READ MORE

• Kolenich reports that lawmakers again voted down Sen. Ghazala Hashmi's bill to stop colleges from holding transcripts hostage. READ MORE

Photos of the Day

MONDAY TRIVIA

Which former president once mused about Casey Stengel as secretary of state?

QUOTES OF THE DAY

"Well, we've got a two-year budget in place. We'd all like to see it amended. But if the Senate won't join us, then ... well, that's where we are."

- House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott County

"They can put all the pressure they want, but we're not going to budge."

- Senate Finance Committee Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax

