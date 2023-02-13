COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 13, 2023
BUDGET STANDOFF
WHAT'S NEXT?
Special election: State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Republican Leon Benjamin meet Feb. 21 in a special election for the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Ford plant: The Associated Press reports that after Virginia dropped out of the running, Ford will build the $3.5B battery plant in Michigan. READ MORE
Crime bills: Dave Ress reports that Senate Democrats killed a series of House crime bills. They included one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's priorities - a bill to let drug dealers be charged with felony homicide if they sold the drugs that caused a fatal overdose. READ MORE
VDH: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that the temporary head of the Department of Health is not a licensed physician. READ MORE
4th District: VPAP reports that McClellan had out-raised Benjamin by more than 7:1 according to campaign finance reports through Feb. 1. McClellan had raised more than $870,000; Benjamin reported just over $113,000. READ MORE
TUG OF WAR
The House and Senate have named their budget conferees, the senior negotiators tasked with hammering out a deal in the chambers' wildly different spending plans before lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn on Feb. 25.
House of Delegates:
Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach
Vice Chairman Terry Austin, R-Botetourt
Del. Robert Bloxom, R-Accomack
Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk
Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax
Senate:
Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax
Co-Chair Geoge Barker, D-Fairfax
Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax
Minority Leaders Tommy Norment, R-James City
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath
Aside from the philosophical differences between the GOP-led House team and the Democratic-led Senate team, the Senate roster is striking in another respect.
Between retirements and potential primary defeats, five or more of the Senate's nine senior negotiators might not return next year. That could make them even more likely to dig in their heels and make a statement.
This tug of war might not end anytime soon.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Everett Eaton of the Virginian-Pilot reports that an endangered North American right whale washed ashore in in Virginia Beach. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that three months after the fatal UVa shooting, the House and Senate passed bills that direct how threat assessment teams at public colleges respond when they discover a potentially dangerous person on campus. READ MORE
• Kolenich reports that lawmakers again voted down Sen. Ghazala Hashmi's bill to stop colleges from holding transcripts hostage. READ MORE
MONDAY TRIVIA
Which former president once mused about Casey Stengel as secretary of state?
QUOTES OF THE DAY
"Well, we've got a two-year budget in place. We'd all like to see it amended. But if the Senate won't join us, then ... well, that's where we are."
- House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott County
"They can put all the pressure they want, but we're not going to budge."
- Senate Finance Committee Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax
TRIVIA ANSWER
During a baseball-themed 1992 fundraiser for his presidential library, Richard Nixon said: "You know, if Casey Stengel had lived, I might have made him secretary of state. The reason for that is, to be a good diplomat you've got to confuse the opposition - and boy, Casey could do that."