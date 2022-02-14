Richmond Politics 02/14/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

MASKS BILL REACHES YOUNGKIN

Mel Leonor reports that a bill blocking school boards from mandating masks in schools has reached Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk. The development is a major win for a governor who campaigned on promises to dial back COVID-19 mandates even as the pandemic continues.

Senate Bill 739 cleared the GOP-controlled House Monday in a 52-48 vote, days after clearing the Democrat-controlled Senate with support from three Democrats.

The bill would ban localities from requiring students to wear masks, and from punishing students whose parents opt to send their child to school without a mask.

The new law could take effect in less than a week. On Tuesday Youngkin will seek majority votes in each chamber to add an emergency clause.

With such a clause the bill would become law upon his signature instead of on July 1. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Crossover: Tuesday is the deadline for the House and Senate to complete work on their non-budget bills.

Abortion bills: Two remaining abortion bills are up for final passage Tuesday in the House. One is an "informed consent" measure. The other seeks to specify required care for an infant born alive during an attempted abortion.

UR pioneer: John O'Connor reports that on Friday the General Assembly will recognize Weldon Edwards, the University of Richmond's first Black football player. READ MORE

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Fire at Fox: Chris Suarez, Jess Nocera and Mark Robinson report that a custodial manager in charge of security at William Fox Elementary School was asleep Friday night as sirens blared in the school an hour before it was engulfed in a three-alarm fire. READ MORE

Food tax: Michael Martz reports that lawmakers plan to protect localities in bills to repeal the grocery tax, but transportation funding would take a hit. READ MORE

Pipeline stalls: Patrick Wilson and Holly Prestidge report that the Chickahominy Pipeline developer paused development plans following a federal ruling. READ MORE

Citizen boards: Wilson reports that a number of Senate Democrats helped pass a Republican bill to remove power of citizen environmental boards. READ MORE

A SON OF FOX

Alumni of William Fox Elementary - the beloved Richmond school badly damaged by fire Friday night - include the son of a meat cutter and a church secretary. He would grow up to become Henrico County's commonwealth's attorney, the state's attorney general, Virginia's 68th governor and chairman of the Republican National Committee - not to mention a presidential hopeful.

"I remember the polished floors - the high polish was very characteristic of Fox - and the cafeteria where they served a very nice vegetable soup for pennies every day," former Gov. Jim Gilmore told Colleen Curran. "I still remember the names of the teachers I had when I went there."

He added: "I think it’s a terrible tragedy. Fox School is a Richmond landmark, it's always been there, as an anchor for the city, a familiar place where kids could get a great education in a neighborhood school."

Former Fox teachers, principals, parents and students shared with Curran their memories of Fox, which a student from the 1990s called "a magical place." READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Smooth sailing? Greg Gilligan reports that more Starbucks workers in the Richmond region are seeking union representation. READ MORE (Starbuck is the first mate aboard The Pequod in Herman Melville's "Moby Dick.")

• No deal: Mark Bowes reports that a Chesterfield judge rejected a plea deal for an ex-Richmond Christian School teacher who admitted a sexual relationship with a student. READ MORE

• Outer Banks crash: The Associated Press reports that a plane with eight people aboard crashed in the ocean off the Outer Banks. READ MORE

9:46 pm – RPS Custodial Manager receives a text from 911admin@richmondgov.com saying: “School Page: 2300 Hanover Ave, Fox Elementary fire alarm. RFD responded. Unable to gain entry.” The Custodial Manager was asleep and did not see the text.