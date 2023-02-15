COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 15, 2023

UNITED FRONT

Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin, U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and other federal and local Virginia officials put aside political differences on Wednesday in a show of unity, urging the FBI to choose a Springfield site in Fairfax County for its new headquarters.

The Virginia leaders are promoting a 58-acre site owned by the U.S. General Services Administration. Virginia is competing with Maryland, which is offering two proposed sites in Prince George's County.

Youngkin said Virginia has a "rock solid case." READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Transgender athletes: The Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday takes up a bill that would restrict K-12 and intercollegiate sports teams to athletes of the same biological sex.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

RGGI: Dave Ress reports that Dominion Energy wants to reinstate a large surcharge it suspended last year to cover the costs of complying with Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative caps on carbon dioxide emissions. If the State Corporation Commission agrees, the surcharge would boost a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour a month bill, which now costs $137, by $4.64. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that this year's budget fight is a flashback to the 2001 standoff. READ MORE

Budget: Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is maintaining his tax cut push, despite some warning signs about state revenues.

China: Ress reports that a bill to ban state agencies from contracting with firms controlled by hostile foreign interests — originally aimed at Chinese Communist Party affiliates — died in the state Senate Finance Committee. READ MORE

SAFE HAVENS

Charlotte Rene Woods reports that the state legislature is closer to rolling out historical markers at Virginia stops that provided safe havens for African America travelers during the Jim Crow era.

The Negro Motorist Green Book, by Victor Hugo Green, provided a list of hotels, service stations, pharmacies, barber shops, restaurants and other establishments that were deemed safe for Black people to patronize. The guide was published from the 1930s to the 1960s.

Colloquially referred to as the “green book,” the tome and time period inspired a 2018 movie of the same name that won the best picture Oscar.

Having already cleared the House of Delegates by unanimous vote, House Bill 1968, by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, cleared a Senate committee Tuesday — moving it a step closer to likely passage in the full chamber.

“It recognizes not only the disparities that took place, but it also celebrates the consistent overcoming efforts of African Americans,” Martin Brown, who directs Virginia’s Office of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion, said during a House committee meeting on the bill.

Mullin said of the sites: “I hope that they get the recognition and protection that they truly deserve."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Anna Bryson reports that Senate Democrats on Wednesday voted down a number of hot-button GOP education bills, including a measure from Del. Tim Anderson, R- Virginia Beach, that would have let parents bar their own children from access to books in school libraries with graphic sexual content, and a bill from Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, that would have required school staff to notify a student’s parent if the student identifies as transgender. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that the General Assembly has passed legislation setting staffing requirements for certified nursing homes, a goal proponents have sought for 20 years. READ MORE

• The Associated Press reports that a man died Wednesday after a dog's leash got caught in a Metro train's door, causing the man to be dragged onto the tracks. READ MORE

Photo of the Day

WEDNESDAY TRIVIA

Now that pitchers and catchers have reported, who was the first president to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I blame that on Steny Hoyer."

- Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, citing the cold drizzle ahead of Virginia officials' unity rally meant to lure the FBI headquarters to Springfield.

Hoyer, the former U.S. House Majority Leader and longtime Democratic congressman from Anne Arundel County, Md., has led his state's lobbying effort to land the project.

TRIVIA ANSWER