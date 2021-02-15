Richmond Politics 02/15

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 15, 2021
A NEW LOW
Virginia has hit a new low - and that's good.
Sabrina Moreno reports that the 1,539 new COVID-19 cases Virginia recorded on Monday marked the state's lowest single-day increase since November. While the downward trend is promising, public health officials stress vigilance amid the spread of highly transmissible variants.
Moreno reports that more than 1 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, according to Virginia Department of Health data updated Monday. This is slightly more than 12% of the state's population.
Nearly 1.4 million shots have been given and that includes 337,968 people who are fully vaccinated. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
GOP tries again: Brandon Jarvis of VA Scope reports that some members of the Republican State Central Committee are trying to hasten the group's next meeting to this Saturday in order to push for a party canvas, not a convention. READ MORE
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cultural competency: Kenya Hunter reports legislation that would require teachers to complete cultural competency training to keep their license is on the fast track to becoming law. READ MORE
$730 million: Michael Martz reports lawmakers have more cash to work with, which could aid state worker raises. READ MORE
Dominion bills: Patrick Wilson reports a Senate panel again killed House bills aimed at Dominion's over-earnings. READ MORE
Dog mauling: Frank Green reports a civil rights suit accuses prison officials of brutally using dogs against inmates. READ MORE
BABY SNARK
There are a lot of theories about why the Washington Nationals were uncharacteristically bad last year. Perhaps it was the World Series hangover. Maybe it was the strange 60-game COVID season. Coulda' been Stephen Strasburg's carpal tunnel syndrome.
Of course, there's another possibility - marathon General Assembly sessions.
You scoff, but think about it. The Nats spent all of those hours cooped up in hotel rooms on the road. Just how many times can you watch Shawshank Redemption or The Hunt for Red October?
Perhaps the Nats got caught up in another drama - the special session that went into endless extra innings. Maybe that's what sapped their strength, fumbled their fielding and made their batting eyes bleary.
Let facts be submitted to a candid world. If this isn't worth a look from JLARC, what is?
IN OTHER NEWS
• Amy Friedenberger of The Roanoke Times reports that the House backed a bill to move municipal elections to November. READ MORE
• AG Mark Herring asked a judge to dismiss Sen. Amanda Chase's suit that seeks to reverse her Senate censure. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that the budget would boost computing power for research and development in metro Richmond. READ MORE
• Martz reports a tax was dropped from a bill to create a 'reinsurance' pool for high-cost consumers. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE DAY
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To avoid high peaks, we must give vaccines time to have an impact, especially as new variants become more prevalent across the nation. Do your part to stop the spread."