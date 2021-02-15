Richmond Politics 02/15

BABY SNARK

There are a lot of theories about why the Washington Nationals were uncharacteristically bad last year. Perhaps it was the World Series hangover. Maybe it was the strange 60-game COVID season. Coulda' been Stephen Strasburg's carpal tunnel syndrome.

Of course, there's another possibility - marathon General Assembly sessions.

You scoff, but think about it. The Nats spent all of those hours cooped up in hotel rooms on the road. Just how many times can you watch Shawshank Redemption or The Hunt for Red October?

Perhaps the Nats got caught up in another drama - the special session that went into endless extra innings. Maybe that's what sapped their strength, fumbled their fielding and made their batting eyes bleary.

Let facts be submitted to a candid world. If this isn't worth a look from JLARC, what is?

