Richmond Politics 02/16/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 16, 2022

YOUNGKIN SIGNS MASKS LAW

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday signed legislation that bars school mask mandates effective March 1, calling it a “win for all Virginians.”

The legislation’s passage is a major victory for the Republican governor, who said in his State of the Commonwealth Address that he was elected, in part, to “turn the page” on COVID-19.

The House and Senate backed Youngkin's amendments to the bill. Lawmakers voted to add an emergency clause, which means the law took effect with the governor's signature; set March 1 as the date mask mandates must end; and underscored that the governor retains the authority to act in case of a health emergency.

Later Wednesday, a Loudoun judge ruled that the county's public schools must make masks optional starting Thursday. Loudoun's superintendent had announced that the school system would do so as of Tuesday, Feb. 22. The judge also said the school system must expunge the records of students who were disciplined for carrying out their parent's decision to remove their mask. Loudoun's school district confirmed it will comply with the court's order.

The ruling came in a case brought by parents who had sued the school board for continuing to require masks after the governor's Jan. 15 executive order meant to give parents an opt-out. Attorney General Jason Miyares' office had entered the case to defend the executive order.

"Today is a great day for Virginia’s parents and kids," Youngkin said in a statement Wednesday night. (With reporting by Patrick Wilson and Michael Martz) READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Senate Ed: On Thursday the Democratic-led committee takes up a GOP bill that would require school principals to report to police certain misdemeanors committed on school grounds. When Democrats led the legislature they approved more discretion for principals.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

All about the base: Eric Kolenich reports that workers apparently found another time capsule beneath a dismantled Confederate monument. READ MORE

Bridgewater killings: Reed Williams reports that a defense attorney says the suspect might have undiagnosed schizophrenia. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is aggravating a fraught relationship with Black Democrats. READ MORE

NAACP: Michael Martz reports that the Virginia NAACP is calling for elections this year under the new General Assembly maps. READ MORE

THE HOME TEAM

Michael Phillips reports that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has purchased the most expensive home in the history of the Washington D.C. area.

For a cool $48 million, Snyder got a 16,000-square-foot mansion on the Potomac in Mount Vernon with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Zillow has pics here.

The surprise is that someone with this franchise actually can take it to the house. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Greg Gilligan reports that the owner of Kings Dominion said Wednesday that it rejected a buyout bid valued at $3.58 billion from the owner of Busch Gardens Williamsburg. READ MORE

• (As the theme park marriage appears unlikely, let's dial up The Ohio Players' "Love Rollercoaster.")

• Michael Phillips reports that 15 groups submitted interest in developing Richmond's new "Diamond District." READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE DAY

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Today we are reestablishing and restoring power back to parents. But we are also establishing our expectations that we will get back to normal. And this is the path."