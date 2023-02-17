COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 17, 2023

White House rips Youngkin

Michael Martz reports that the White House pounced on Gov. Glenn Youngkin Friday for helping to block state legislation that would have prevented police from using search warrants to seize data about women’s menstrual cycles on communications apps.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the Youngkin administration’s effort to block the legislation “attacks the principles of freedom and a woman’s fundamental right to privacy in the United States of America.”

House Republicans killed Senate Bill 852, introduced by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, on Monday. A House Courts of Justice subcommittee voted 5-3 along party lines to kill the bill after Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Maggie Cleary opposed the legislation, calling it an unprecedented limit on search warrants in police investigations.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter responded to the White House statement by defending the governor’s position opposing the legislation and by challenging the president to limit the storing of health data she said is currently allowed in all states.

"Given that this in-state data collection is already legal in all 50 states, the White House should issue a nationwide executive order that implements the unsafe limits to data gathering that Virginia Democrats are proposing," Porter said. "Governor Youngkin stands behind law enforcement and victims' rights."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Congressional election: Martz previews Tuesday's special election between Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Republican Leon Benjamin. The victor succeeds Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who died Nov. 28.

Sine Die: The legislature is supposed to adjourn Feb. 25. Will we have verdicts on the budget, Dominion regulation, the Richmond-Petersburg casino fight? Stay tuned.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Abortion: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that a House panel defeated proposed abortion protections on Friday, likely ending action on the issue for this session.

Felons' rights: Dave Ress reports that a House committee voted down proposed constitutional amendments to automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have served their time, and to remove currently inoperative language from the state constitution to bar same-sex marriage.

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that there may be a solution on taxes that both sides refuse to see.

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams says the real political manual in Virginia's K-12 schools "is on the whitewashing of public education."

COMMON INTERESTS

Dave Ress reports that a city-country alliance is starting to gain some traction in the legislature.

After years of trying, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, whose Southside district includes some of the poorest counties in the state, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, have co-sponsored a school construction bill that's headed to the governor's desk.

The bill calls on the state Board of Education to include standards for school buildings as part of the Standards of Quality that Virginia demands local school boards meet – and, critically, for which the state contributes some money.

Alliances that go beyond party and geography matter because, as reporters at the General Assembly soon learn, issues sometimes break along regional lines, not party lines. Lawmakers who live outside the prosperous urban crescent that runs from the Washington suburbs through greater Richmond to Hampton Roads, can feel outnumbered and metaphorically outgunned when dealing with seemingly intractable problems - like replacing old school buildings.

Stanley will lose his Richmond legislative partner if McClellan prevails Tuesday in the special election to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

But Stanley, who once lived in Fairfax County, has worked with other Democrats from the state's population centers. Last year, for instance, he teamed with Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax on legislation to help protect animals after authorities castigated Envigo over conditions at its beagle breeder mill in Cumberland County.

The Republican from Franklin sees opportunities for more cooperation among rural and inner-city legislators.

“When you start peeling the onion, you just see layer after layer of problems we share,” he said.

"When we sit down together, we see that rural counties and inner cities share the same problems," he said. "Graduation rates are low, math and reading proficiency lags. Our median income is low, there aren't any jobs. When we talk we find the D and R differences go away."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that measures to expand tenants' rights have not fared well in this legislative session.

• Members of the Times-Dispatch politics team discuss this week at the General Assembly.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“We’re not at a terribly different place than we were last year. We had a big gap, and we worked it out. I’m in no hurry; I’m here all summer.”

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin on the House-Senate budget standoff

