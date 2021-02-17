Richmond Politics 02/17

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

WILL IT TRANSLATE?

Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Ralph Northam has signed emergency legislation to expand the pool of people who can administer vaccines. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, requires vaccinators to collect patient data on race and ethnicity.

The incomplete data that is available shows lower vaccination rates among people of color.

“Tracking this is a critical step to ensuring we’re distributing vaccines equitably,” Northam told reporters during his weekly briefing.

Northam announced the launch of a new call center to help people register for COVID-19 vaccines, following the launch of a statewide online registration form. Also Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver addressed complaints that the Spanish version of the online registration form was not an accurate or adequate translation.