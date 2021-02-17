Richmond Politics 02/17

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
WILL IT TRANSLATE?
Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Ralph Northam has signed emergency legislation to expand the pool of people who can administer vaccines. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, requires vaccinators to collect patient data on race and ethnicity.
The incomplete data that is available shows lower vaccination rates among people of color.
“Tracking this is a critical step to ensuring we’re distributing vaccines equitably,” Northam told reporters during his weekly briefing.
Northam announced the launch of a new call center to help people register for COVID-19 vaccines, following the launch of a statewide online registration form. Also Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver addressed complaints that the Spanish version of the online registration form was not an accurate or adequate translation.
Northam also announced that the state will allow a maximum of 250 spectators for outdoor sports - up from 25 - if there is enough room for people to socially distance. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Man, the ice cometh: Look on the bright side - Nats pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in West Palm Beach.
RPV again: On Saturday the State Central Committee again tries to break its logjam on how to nominate the GOP's statewide candidates. A faction is now pushing for a canvas or firehouse primary in which you wouldn't have to be a convention delegate to vote.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Gas prices: Greg Gilligan reports that the cold blast has driven Richmond-area prices up 10 cents a gallon in the last week. READ MORE
Revenue rebound: Michael Martz reports Virginia collected a bit more tax revenue in the last 11 months than it did in either of the previous two years, despite COVID-19. READ MORE
Alexis Murphy: The News & Advance reports that the remains of the young woman who was reported missing in 2013 were found in Nelson County. READ MORE
Limbaugh dies: The combative voice of conservative radio was 70.
Airball: Ralph Berrier Jr. of The Roanoke Times reports that Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea apologized for a Facebook comment about a high school basketball team. READ MORE
Optimism on paper
Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro marks the 50th anniversary of Virginia's constitution. Virginia's seventh constitution, which took effect in 1971, replaced Virginia's 1902 constitution, notorious for poll taxes, literacy tests and other Jim Crow infamies that denied most Black people and many poor whites the chance to vote for decades.
The group tasked with revising the constitution, though male and virtually monochromatic, included luminaries such as future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. and legendary civil rights lawyer Oliver Hill Sr., not to mention former Govs. Colgate Darden and Albertis Harrison.
Schapiro writes that "Fifty years on, the constitution remains a surprisingly optimistic document, distinguished by commitments to redistricting, education, anti-discrimination protections and the environment" that "seemed un-Virginian" at the time.
Schapiro notes that the panel's executive director was a young, 30-something UVA law professor named A.E. Dick Howard. In his late 80s Howard remains a treasured source for reporters who are trying to navigate Virginia law.
After all, how many students of constitutional law get to consult one of the framers? READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Sabrina Moreno and Chris Suarez report that two Richmond City Council members are urging CVS to vaccinate residents at a South Richmond store. CVS says limited supply stands in the way. READ MORE
• Moreno reports that in a roundtable with Sen. Tim Kaine, health leaders and state officials discussed the need to prioritize high-risk populations. READ MORE
• Frank Green reports that inmates serving 50 years or more now make up 14% of Virginia's prison population according to a new report from The Sentencing Project. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that both chambers have passed bills that would give undocumented students access to college financial aid. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE DAY
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I called on the governor to stop with Google Translate the last time they messed up a translation on a COVID site. Esto continúa faltándole el respeto a la comunidad." (This continues to show disrespect to the community.)
- Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, a candidate for lieutenant governor