Richmond Politics 02/18/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 18, 2022

YOUNGKIN: USE WINDFALL FOR TAX CUTS

Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is providing an additional $1.25 billion in revenue for the budget in the fiscal year that ends June 30.

In a letter to assembly budget leaders on Friday, Youngkin said one-third of the additional revenues, about $500 million, must be deposited in Virginia's rainy-day fund under the state constitution. He said the rest - along with an additional $3.3 billion in revenues that former Gov. Ralph Northam added to the budget in December - should be directed to tax cuts and other priorities.

"This is a staggering number, the largest mid-session reforecast in anyone's memory," the governor told House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax. "The stunning amount of money being collected from taxpayers is the direct result of over-taxation."

In an interview, Youngkin told Martz that even after the rainy-day deposit: "We have $750 million more than people expected and I think that this is the right time to recognize whose money this is - it belongs to Virginians." READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Budget: On Sunday the House and Senate money committees release their versions of the state's two-year budget. Next week each chamber will pass its version of the budget, setting up bargaining in a conference committee.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Spanberger: Michael Martz reports that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th is leaping into the campaign in the newly configured district, but won't move her family before January. READ MORE

ERA: Mel Leonor reports that Attorney General Jason Miyares is pulling Virginia out of a suit that seeks to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In 2020 Virginia became the 38th state to ratify, which backers say gave the ERA the required four-fifths of the states. Miyares says it's moot because the congressional deadline for ratification expired long ago. READ MORE

VITA: Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's pick to lead the state IT agency is leaving the administration after less than a month on the job. READ MORE

DOC: Patrick Wilson reports that the Department of Corrections threatened to fire a secretary, citing infractions she saw as bogus charges, after she asked to be paid for added duties. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that the prospect of special elections this fall for the House of Delegates is "an aggravation lawmakers, especially Democrats, don't need." READ MORE

BOOTH AND LINCOLN

As Monday is Presidents Day, how about a nice story about Booth and Lincoln. No, really.

Incredible as it seems, a year or two before the assassination, fanatic John Wilkes Booth's older brother, famed Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth, saved President Abraham Lincoln's eldest son, Robert Lincoln, from serious injury, if not death.

HistoryNet.com relates the story that Robert Lincoln spelled out in a 1909 letter to the editor of The Century Magazine.

It seems that at some point in 1863 or 1864 Robert Lincoln was on a break from studies at Harvard and he planned to take a train to Washington. Edwin Booth, a supporter of the Union, was heading to Richmond when their paths crossed at a train station in Jersey City, N.J.

Robert Lincoln wrote that he was in line to purchase a sleeping car berth from the conductor when he got jostled by the crowd. As "the train began to move" a few feet, he was knocked off the platform.

Lincoln wrote that he "was personally helpless, when my coat collar was vigorously seized and I was quickly pulled up and out to a secure footing on the platform. Upon turning to thank my rescuer I saw it was Edwin Booth, whose face was of course well known to me, and I expressed my gratitude to him, and in doing so, called him by name."

Robert Lincoln went on to serve as secretary of war under Presidents James Garfield and Chester A. Arthur and as minister to the United Kingdom under Presidents Benjamin Harrison and Grover Cleveland.

By the way, Edwin Booth had a traveling companion on that trip to Richmond. It was John T. Ford - the owner of Washington's Ford's Theatre.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Columnist Michael Paul Williams pays tribute to Carol Irene Swann, one of two students who desegregated Richmond Public Schools in 1960. Williams writes: "She must not be forgotten." READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich and Sean McGoey report that not all Richmond-area COVID hospital patients were actually sick with COVID during the omicron wave. READ MORE

• Greg Gilligan reports that AutoZone is planning a $185.2 million East Coast distribution center in New Kent County. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that Sen. Tim Kaine is pushing for a change in retirement law in order to encourage savings. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE DAY

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Abraham Lincoln, at 6 feet 4 inches, was the tallest president. Who was the shortest?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"There is more money than people ever anticipated and we need to do the right thing, and cut taxes now."

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin in an interview with Michael Martz of The Times-Dispatch

TRIVIA ANSWER