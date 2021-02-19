Richmond Politics 02/19

To be sure, few presidents have earned their obscurity like Tyler, who ascended to the presidency in 1841 after William Henry Harrison died 31 days into his term, then didn't get nominated to seek a second term.

As Eric Kolenich reported in December, this former president of the United States, who backed Virginia's secession, was elected to the Confederate Congress shortly before he died in 1862. He was buried with a Confederate banner on his coffin. Nowadays the community college named in his honor is seeking a new moniker.

Tyler might be a forgettable president, but there is this unforgettable fact. He was born in 1790 and his grandson, Harrison Ruffin Tyler, is still alive.

Three of the eight Virginia-born presidents - Tyler, Zachary Taylor and Woodrow Wilson - make the list. (It's hard to see how Wilson qualifies - twice elected, now neglected?)