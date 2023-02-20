COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 20, 2022

'Where's due process?'

Michael Martz spoke with David Scates of Richmond, one of thousands of Virginians notified by the Virginia Employment Commission that their appeals could be dismissed due to late filing, unless they can show they met the 30-day deadline.

Scates says he filed an appeal with the VEC four days after he received three notices from the state agency alleging he had been paid too much in unemployment benefits. He said he received the benefits after he was laid off from his job at a Richmond dry cleaner and caught COVID-19 early in the pandemic three years ago.

Scates, who now drives a bus in Richmond, said he sent a letter of appeal on July 11, 2022, for all three notices, which alleged widely varying amounts of overpayments — $24.10, $1,200 and $4,097.

He said the VEC notices did not include any factual basis for alleging the overpayments.

"I thought to myself, 'Where's due process?' " Scates says.

Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth told Martz Monday that she cannot legally respond to Scates' case, but she added, "All responses will receive a review for good cause, including good cause for being received by the VEC after February 16, 2023."

WHAT'S NEXT?

4th District: Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Republican Leon Benjamin meet Tuesday in a special election for the seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

Adjournment?: The legislature is scheduled to adjourn this Saturday. Will we have a budget?

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Bourne free: Michael Martz reports that Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, will not seek re-election. There's already chatter about a potential mayoral run in 2024. READ MORE

School buildings: Dave Ress reports a House panel rejected a bill that would give all cities and counties the option to ask their voters to approve a sales tax surcharge for local school construction. READ MORE

Multiple milestones?

If voters elect state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond on Tuesday to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, journalists will rightly underscore that McClellan will become the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

While that would be the headline, it would not be the only milestone. A McClellan win over Republican Leon Benjamin also would give Virginia four women in its Congressional delegation for the first time.

Eight women have represented Virginia in Congress - four Democrats and four Republicans:

* Rep. Leslie Byrne, D-11th, from 1993-95;

* Rep. Jo Ann Davis, R-1st, from 2001-07;

* Rep. Thelma Drake, R-2nd, from 2005-09;

* Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-10th, from 2015-19;

* Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, from 2019-23;

* Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, from 2019 to present;

* Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, from 2019 to present;

* Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, from January 2023 to present

The other milestone is that if McClellan joins Wexton and Kiggans in Congress, Virginia's "Next Jen" Caucus rises to three.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that a Senate panel backed legislation that says court-appointed guardians responsible for ensuring that incapacitated adults are treated well should check in at least three times a year. READ MORE

• The House and Senate have backed bills to pay $1.5 million to a man who was wrongfully convicted of child sexual abuse. READ MORE

MONDAY TRIVIA

There's been a lot of talk about Virginia's coming loss of seniority in the state Senate due to retirements and potential primary defeats.

Looking at the other chamber, which six members of the House of Delegates have served since before 2000?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It's just been a painful process."

- David Scates, on his dealings with the Virginia Employment Commission

