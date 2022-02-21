Richmond Politics 02/21/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 21, 2022

ALL ABOUT THE CLAIMS

Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin says his administration is making major progress in reducing the backlog in initial unemployment claims at the Virginia Employment Commission, but advocates for jobless Virginians say the crisis is far from resolved.

The governor said Monday that his administration has reduced by 89% a backlog of more than 246,000 unprocessed reports from employers about claims filed by former employees.

He said the agency also had reduced the backlog in unpaid pending claims from almost 25,000 to under 16,000, a reduction of 36%.

The governor, who took office Jan. 15, said his administration had made the VEC a priority and "we are starting to see encouraging initial results."

Martz reports that Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney for the Legal Aid Justice Center, said his organization is "still hearing from a ton of folks" about unpaid claims, difficulty in getting answers from customer service call centers and using the new online computer system.

"Virginia families are still suffering," he said. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Elections bills: A number of GOP elections bills that cleared the House could meet their end Tuesday in Senate Privileges and Elections. The Democrat-led panel takes up bills to restore photo ID, do away with drop boxes for absentee ballots and limit absentee voting to two weeks.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Higher ed: Eric Kolenich reports that the House is recommending $240 million in new funding for Virginia's colleges, but the schools are expected to limit tuition hikes to 3%. READ MORE

Sideshow: Lyndon German reports that Richmond Police say they foiled a Saturday night gathering of 300 cars with drivers who planned to do stunts in the city. READ MORE

Minimum wage: On Monday Senate Commerce and Labor defeated a House GOP bill to cap the minimum wage at $11 an hour and block scheduled future increases to $15 an hour.

FOIA: Patrick Wilson reports that a bill that passed the House would close records of completed police investigations. READ MORE

Richmond schools: Chris Suarez reports that Mayor Levar Stoney is threatening to leave education funding level next year if an impasse over the city's schools budget remains. READ MORE

PRESIDENT BOBBLEHEAD

If you ever thought a president was a bobblehead, it turns out they all are. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum marked Presidents Day by releasing a complete set.

The list includes Virginia's William Henry Harrison, the ninth president, who died on his 32nd day in office.

Harrison gave a two-hour inaugural address on March 4, 1841 without wearing a hat or a frock. He caught a cold that became pneumonia and he died April 4.

Harrison was one of several 19th century presidents with a coat of arms.

He should have settled for a coat.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Bill Lohmann reports that Emily Winfree, who was once enslaved, left a cottage, now in Shockoe Bottom, and an enduring legacy. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has donated $5 million toward the Williamsburg Bray School Project, an effort to restore and relocate a building believed to be the country’s oldest school for Black children. READ MORE

• Chris Suarez reports that Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. and Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th are endorsing the nomination of Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground to the National Register of Historic Places. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that the University of Richmond has loosened its mask requirement on campus. READ MORE

"We are not declaring victory. We are declaring we have done a large amount of work in the first month."