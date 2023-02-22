COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 22, 2023

HISTORY, THEN HASTE

Michael Martz reports that a day after state Sen. Jennifer McClellan's historic election, which will make her the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, set a quick turnaround to elect McClellan's successor in the state Senate.

The special election will be March 28 and the parties must pick their nominees by 5 p.m. this Monday.

That will make for a lightning-fast contest for the Democratic nomination among Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, who initially vied with McClellan for the congressional nomination; Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and Alexsis Rodgers, the 4th District Democratic chair and a former Richmond mayoral candidate.

Democrats will choose their nominee Sunday in a party-run firehouse primary to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with polling sites TBA. By Friday at 7 p.m. Democrats seeking the seat must submit a $2,500 filing fee and signatures from 50 registered voters in the Senate district, along with other paperwork.

As of Wednesday night, Virginia Republicans had not announced their nominating process.

Martz notes that President Joe Biden called McClellan from Poland to congratulate her on her victory. McClellan received 74% of the vote in a landslide win over Republican Leon Benjamin for the right to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Adjournment?: The General Assembly is scheduled to wrap on Saturday, but it might not have a budget agreement.

To Congress: McClellan will resign her Senate seat March 7 or when she is sworn in to Congress, whichever comes first.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

RPS resignation: Anna Bryson reports that Richmond Public Schools’ Chief of Staff Michelle Hudacsko resigned Wednesday amid ongoing tensions between the school division administration and some members of the Richmond School Board. READ MORE

Judges: Dave Ress reports that the General Assembly elevated Richmond General District Court Judge Tracy Thorne-Begland to the circuit court bench. In January 2013, the Virginia House and Senate elected Thorne-Begland, the state's first openly gay judge, to a full term on Richmond's Manchester General District Court, after the legislature had rejected him in May 2012. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, once paired in a district with two other incumbents, is now the one to beat. READ MORE

Disbarment: Dave Ress reports that Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond - the one legislator it could affect - abstained from voting on a bill offering a new way for disbarred attorneys to get a chance to practice law again. READ MORE

FOX AS PHOENIX

Anna Bryson reports that Fox Elementary, a beloved Richmond school that was heavily damaged in a fire last February, is rising from the ashes.

Fox, which opened in 1911, is to reopen in 2025, according to school officials who gave a tour of the school Wednesday and discussed the construction plans.

Crews have cleaned up, ventilated the building and used a generator to keep fans running. They also completed all shoring, stabilization and demolition.

Bryson reports that workers are prepping the tops of the walls and removing some of the brickwork to prepare for trusses and for a permanent roof within the next couple of months.

“Everything that we are doing moving forward is to put Fox back together,” said Dana Fox, RPS chief operations officer.

The outside of the historic building will remain intact, while the inside will receive major upgrades.

Said Richmond School Board member Mariah White, who represents the Second District: “We are Fox strong, and we will be back in 2025.” READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that former Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, who lost her seat to Republican Jen Kiggans in November, has launched a fundraising committee to help General Assembly and local candidates. No word yet on Luria's future plans. READ MORE

• Ress reports that the House and Senate have passed bills to help prosecutors crack down on shoplifting gangs. READ MORE

Photo of the Day

WEDNESDAY TRIVIA

You might know that Abraham Lincoln was the tallest president at 6'4. Who was the tallest first lady?

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, after being elected to Congress Tuesday night:

“I am ready to get to work. I have a little more work to do down the street, but I’m ready to fight for you in Congress for as long as you’ll have me.”

McClellan in December, asked if she still wants to be governor:

"I want to serve the most people and do the most good. Right now that path takes me to Congress and that's what I'm focused on."

TRIVIA ANSWER