Richmond Politics 02/22

February 22, 2021
CASINO SWEEPSTAKES
Michael Martz and Chris Suarez report that at least four partnerships submitted proposals for casino resorts to the city of Richmond by its Monday deadline. It's a battle of titans and the investing partners include three NFL Hall of Famers with Virginia ties - Willie Lanier, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith.
The proposals include:
* a $600 million casino resort proposed on the 17-acre Movieland property by The Cordish Companies.
* a $650 million investment by Bally's Corp. on a 61-acre property at the northeast quadrant of the Powhite and Chippenham parkways in South Richmond.
* a $517 million project from Urban One, a Washington media company with radio stations in Richmond, and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based owner of Colonial Downs racetrack and Rosie's Gaming emporiums. Their resort would be on property now owned by Philip Morris USA at Commerce Road and Walmsley Boulevard.
* a $350 million project proposed by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe in the 5000 block of Commerce Road, about 4 miles south of the property it originally proposed 13 months ago, which is next to South Richmond neighborhoods that opposed the plan.
A Richmond committee will vet the proposals and make a recommendation to City Council. The council will pick the city's "preferred operator," which would go before city voters in a November referendum.
Which might be Richmond's last resort? READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
We meet again: The Republican State Central Committee gathers virtually Tuesday night, trying to reach a breakthrough on the party's nomination process.
Walgreens vaccines: The pharmacy will start providing COVID vaccinations in Virginia on Thursday.
Adjournment?: The legislature is scheduled to depart next Monday. There's a lot of heavy lifting in the interim, including conference committees seeking agreements on the budget and marijuana legalization.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Death penalty: Frank Green reports that the House and Senate passed each other's bills to abolish the death penalty, putting the measures on the fast track to Gov. Ralph Northam. The governor plans to sign the bills, making Virginia the first state in the South to renounce capital punishment. READ MORE
Walgreens: Sabrina Moreno reports that the pharmacy promises equitable access to vaccines for high-risk communities. READ MORE
Sick kids: Moreno reports that five total cases of a COVID-linked syndrome have been found in Richmond-area kids. READ MORE
Schools: Kenya Hunter reports that the House and Senate reached a deal on in-person learning mandates. READ MORE
Higher ed: Eric Kolenich reports the Senate backed bills to ban the box, identify enslaved laborers and require greater transparency from boards. READ MORE
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD
George Washington, born 289 years ago today, was a rarity among presidents in that he is one of just four who never fathered children.
The others are James Buchanan, James Knox Polk and Andrew Jackson.
Washington married widow Martha Custis in 1759. He helped raise her two surviving children, John Parke Custis and Martha Parke Custis, and then a host of other children from relatives and succeeding generations.
Mary V. Thompson, a historian at Mount Vernon, writes that while he never fathered biological children, the "father of our country" was surrounded by children for the last 40 years of his life.
"Washington learned that being a father was much more than a simple biological process, but involved years of care, worry, advice, money, humor, and joy."
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mark Bowes reports that a Senate committee voted to certify a Black Chesterfield judge for potential reappointment after a tense debate. READ MORE
• Patrick Wilson reports that a Democratic senator joined Republicans to kill a bill aimed at workplace harassment. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE DAY
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Over Virginia’s long history, this Commonwealth has executed more people than any other state. And, like many other states, Virginia has come too close to executing an innocent person. It’s time we stop this machinery of death."
- Gov. Ralph Northam and other Democratic leaders on Monday's final passage of legislation to abolish the death penalty in Virginia