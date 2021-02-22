Richmond Politics 02/22

A Richmond committee will vet the proposals and make a recommendation to City Council. The council will pick the city's "preferred operator," which would go before city voters in a November referendum.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We meet again: The Republican State Central Committee gathers virtually Tuesday night, trying to reach a breakthrough on the party's nomination process.

Walgreens vaccines: The pharmacy will start providing COVID vaccinations in Virginia on Thursday.

Adjournment?: The legislature is scheduled to depart next Monday. There's a lot of heavy lifting in the interim, including conference committees seeking agreements on the budget and marijuana legalization.

