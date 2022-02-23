Richmond Politics 02/23/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 23, 2022

Setback for Youngkin on CRT

Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to restrict how schools teach students about race appear to have hit a dead end in the General Assembly.

Leaders in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates this week ignored a request from the Youngkin administration for language in the state budget to bar public schools from teaching "inherently divisive concepts."

In his campaign Youngkin had promised to ban "Critical Race Theory," an academic term that some Republicans use in referring to lessons on systemic racism. The governor's proposed budget language appeared to be an alternative in case bills to accomplish the same thing failed.

A Senate committee killed that chamber's version of the bill. The House of Delegates left its version in the Education Committee.

Leonor reports that Youngkin's executive order on the topic - which is more narrow in scope - remains in effect. It directs Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to review and end or remove state education policies, practices or materials "that promote or endorse divisive or inherently racist concepts."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Budget bills: The House and Senate are expected to pass their own versions of the state budget on Thursday, setting up bargaining in a conference committee.

Supreme Court pick: President Joe Biden has said he will name his pick to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of the month.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Ukraine: Michael Martz reports that former Gov. Jim Gilmore says the West must hold firm against Russia's encroachment in Ukraine and learn from Neville Chamberlain's mistakes.

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro says two state lawmakers from an "underdog town with a memorable bite" are taking it to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Nurses: Patrick Wilson reports that advocates and lawmakers want to address the shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners.

Local taxes: Michael Martz reports that a Senate panel backed a bill requiring further notice of local property tax increases after Gov. Glenn Youngkin pledged not to add an amendment requiring local referendums.

PLAYING BY HOUSE RULES

The political leaders in the Senate and the House know the importance of message discipline.

Senate Democrats consistently tout their role as a "brick wall" against GOP efforts to roll back laws the Dems passed when they controlled the legislature. This week Senate Democrats have scuttled House GOP efforts to cap the state's minimum wage at $11, to repeal the Virginia Clean Economy Act, to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, to restore the photo ID requirement for voting and to cut the absentee voting window to 14 days.

Meantime, Virginia's new Republican leaders, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, emphasize issues such as school choice, parents' rights in education, the cost of living, tax cuts and public safety.

True, the parties haven't always stayed on message. Gilbert and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Senate, have taken some heat for over-the-top tweeting.

But it's largely been the Senate Dems' "brick wall" vs. the House Republicans' "kitchen table."

The new GOP leaders in the House have spared their members a number of dicey votes. It's instructive to look at some of the Republican bills that never made it to the floor, despite the party's 52-48 edge.

Patrick Wilson has reported that Republicans did not schedule a committee vote on a bill to ban most abortions after 20 weeks because GOP leaders didn't think it would make it to the governor.

Mel Leonor has reported that House Education never took up a GOP bill to bar the teaching of "divisive" concepts in school.

Certain bills to lift gun restrictions that might have raised a ruckus in debate also never made it to the floor.

Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, sponsored a bill to remove certain preschools and licensed child care centers from the list of schools where possessing a firearm on school property is prohibited.

Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, introduced a bill to remove the restriction on carrying a dangerous weapon into a place of religious worship.

House Rules, where Republicans hold 13 of the 18 seats, left those bills to languish.

And who leads the committee? That would be Speaker Gilbert, playing by House rules, indeed.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Chris Suarez reports that Sen. Tim Kaine D-Va. visited Wednesday with students at Richmond's George Wythe High School and said a modernized Wythe should be a top priority.

• John Reid Blackwell reports that Kaine also met with Richmond-area Starbucks workers as some of the coffee chain's employees seek to unionize.

• Suarez reports that the Richmond School Board voted down the superintendent's budget and approved $500,000 to temporarily relocate Fox Elementary students to a different facility after the Feb. 11 fire.

• Jessica Nocera reports that in November Chesterfield County voters will decide on a $540 million bond referendum to fund school and county construction projects.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

QUOTE OF THE DAY

