Richmond Politics 02/24

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 24, 2021

CABIN FEVER BREAKING?

Mel Leonor reports that Virginians cooped up by COVID-19 - and mom-and-pops that badly need their business - got a glimmer of hope on Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam announced he is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions, including the lifting of a stay-at-home curfew and an expansion of alcohol sales.

Northam said about half of Virginians could be immune from COVID by late spring because more vaccines are becoming available and because folks who have had COVID have developed antibodies.

Starting March 1, alcohol sales will be allowed up to midnight, ending the 10 p.m. cutoff imposed in the lead-up to the holiday season. Restaurants still must close by midnight.

At outdoor entertainment venues, crowd limits will rise to 1,000 people or 30% of capacity, whichever is lower. READ MORE