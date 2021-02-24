Richmond Politics 02/24

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 24, 2021
CABIN FEVER BREAKING?
Mel Leonor reports that Virginians cooped up by COVID-19 - and mom-and-pops that badly need their business - got a glimmer of hope on Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam announced he is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions, including the lifting of a stay-at-home curfew and an expansion of alcohol sales.
Northam said about half of Virginians could be immune from COVID by late spring because more vaccines are becoming available and because folks who have had COVID have developed antibodies.
Starting March 1, alcohol sales will be allowed up to midnight, ending the 10 p.m. cutoff imposed in the lead-up to the holiday season. Restaurants still must close by midnight.
At outdoor entertainment venues, crowd limits will rise to 1,000 people or 30% of capacity, whichever is lower. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
New vaccine: Sabrina Moreno reports that if the FDA signs off Friday on a new one-shot vaccine, Virginia could get about 50,000 doses next week. READ MORE
Adjournment incentive: The Nats' spring training opener is 1:05 p.m. Sunday against the Cardinals.
Adjournment schedule: Lawmakers are scheduled to finish up on Monday.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
More casino proposals: Michael Martz reports that Golden Nugget, and Wind Creek Hospitality - an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians - have announced separate Richmond casino proposals, bringing the city's known total to six. READ MORE
Taking liberties?: Liberty University says it has not yet agreed to be the site of the Virginia GOP's drive-up convention. READ MORE
In-person learning: The House passed an amended version of legislation from Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, that would require in-person learning as of July 1. The amended version goes back to the Senate for approval.
Schapiro: The politics columnist reports that VMI has another problem - incestuous oversight. READ MORE
Golf carts: Holly Prestidge reports that Hanover County approved their use on public streets in some neighborhoods. READ MORE
UNCONVENTIONAL ODE
An esteemed former member of the Capitol press corps used to preach a tongue-in-cheek mantra at election time: "Vote the story."
In the spirit of that quest to keep it interesting, let's say this for nominating conventions: They're insular. They're arcane. They involve a tiny fraction of voters. But they can be good copy.
A prime example came in June 1994 when 14,000 Republican convention delegates, meeting in Richmond, nominated Iran-Contra figure Oliver North to take on U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb, D-Va.
Playing to the boisterous GOP crowd, Virginia's new Republican governor, George Allen, ad-libbed a line he would come to regret: "Let's enjoy knocking their soft teeth down their whining throats!"
Robb, badly outspent, went on to beat North and declared victory with his own memorable line: "How sweet it is!"
Allen would wrest the Senate seat from Robb in 2000, then lose it to Democrat Jim Webb in 2006.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mark Bowes reports that Pamela O'Berry, Chesterfield County's longest-serving Black judge, lost her quest for a third, six-year term. READ MORE
• Greg Gilligan reports that Lowe's is planning a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Hanover County. Neighbors are worried about traffic and other issues. READ MORE
• Zach Joachim reports that the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced initiatives to honor the Richmond 34, local civil rights heroes from Virginia Union University who took part in a sit-in at Thalhimers department store in 1960. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE DAY
Eric Kolenich reports that in her first public trip outside Washington first lady Jill Biden visited VCU Health’s Massey Cancer Center Wednesday and spoke about curbing health disparities and bringing cancer research and treatment to the people. READ MORE
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It certainly helps when there are reservations after 9 p.m. and guests are allowed to finish their wine with dinner."
- David Shannon, chef and owner of L’Opossum restaurant in Richmond's Oregon Hill, on news that hours for alcohol sales will be extended