February 25, 2023

Dominion deal, 'skinny' budget

As they say down at the General Assembly, when a utility regulation overhaul gets the support of Dels. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke and Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, that qualifies as peace in the valley.

Dave Ress and Michael Martz report that a reduction in Dominion Energy bills is on the way after a compromise on a new approach to regulate the company made it through the General Assembly on the last day of the session. But compromise eluded the legislature on the state budget and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bid for $1 billion in tax cuts.

The House and Senate adjourned the 46-day session just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Now most lawmakers will focus on the coming legislative elections while senior budget negotiators try to finish a budget deal.

The compromise on utility regulation — in legislation that passed nearly unanimously — would bring an immediate $6 to $7 cut in a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill, which now stands at $137.

Ware, who has pushed for several years to return regulatory power over utility rates to the State Corporation Commission, originally opposed Kilgore’s bill, but backed the compromise, saying it would protect ratepayers.

“Our duty is to the consumers who pay that bill every month,” he said.

But instead of Youngkin’s proposal for a cut in individual income and corporate tax rates, the House of Delegates and state Senate could only agree on a stopgap “skinny budget” to buy time for the chambers to bridge their wide differences over Youngkin’s tax cuts.

Youngkin said he is pleased with the utility regulation overhaul, but frustrated by the budget delay.

“Of course I’m disappointed, because I don’t think it is that hard,” he told reporters after lawmakers adjourned. “We have plenty of money in the system, we can invest in really important things and cut taxes.” READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Primary: Democrats on Sunday will choose either Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond or Alexsis Rodgers, the 4th District Democratic chair, to run for the Senate seat of Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan. As of Saturday, no Republican candidate has come forward.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Youngkin's session: Michael Martz and Dave Ress report that while the budget will ultimately tell the tale, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has lodged some wins and some losses in the session. READ MORE

Skinny budget: Martz and Ress report that the legislature passed a "skinny budget" to pay for essential items and give negotiators more time to settle disputes. READ MORE

Primary: Martz reports that Democrats' decision to drop a Henrico County polling place has roiled Sunday's Democratic primary for Jennifer McClellan's Senate seat. READ MORE

TALL TREES

As the General Assembly raced to complete most of its work before adjourning on Saturday, it was easy to lose sight of the generational transformation under way in the House and Senate.

A new legislative map that paired dozens of incumbents in districts with other lawmakers, or gave incumbents tougher re-election fights, has spurred a wave of retirements.

Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, a 22-year General Assembly veteran and the chair of the House Courts of Justice Committee, on Saturday became the 11th incumbent to announce a departure from the legislature.

More are likely. The Senate budget negotiating team includes a number of senior members who are paired in redrawn districts with other incumbents and who have not yet publicly confirmed their intentions. These include Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City County, both who have served in the Senate since 1992; and Sens. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, both senators since 1996.

Beyond retirements, a number of delegates are branching out in bids for state Senate. This summer the legislature will lose another handful of legislators who lose primaries. When the dust settles, the General Assembly will be a different place.

In his farewell speech Saturday, Bell said that whether lawmakers draw their inspiration from Ecclesiastes (To everything there is a season ...) or from Percy Bysshe Shelley's poem "Ozymandias," about a crumbled tribute to a once-mighty king, legislators sense that "everything we do here is transient."

And yet, Bell pointed out that some work lasts, like incremental bills furthered by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to help prevent bullying and improve children's lives.

Democrats and Republicans paid tribute to Bell, noting his painstaking work to get the legislative language right - even if he disagreed with a measure's premise.

Amid his heartfelt thank-yous, Bell shared a story of his own.

He talked of how he and his friend, Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah - now the House speaker - once got into a curse-filled shouting match over a bill and that it nearly came to blows.

Thankfully, Bell said, Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, broke the tension, saying: "I hate when mom and dad fight."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that in the two years since Adam Oakes' death VCU has revised fraternity rules, but declined to overhaul the system. READ MORE

• In the wake of the Ohio rail disaster, Luca Powell looks back at the 2014 derailment in Lynchburg in which freight cars sent thousands of gallons of oil into the James River. READ MORE

