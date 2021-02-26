Richmond Politics 02/26

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

February 26, 2020

GOING TO POT?

Mel Leonor reports that early Friday it sounded like House and Senate Democrats had the makings of a deal on marijuana legalization. By afternoon (4:20?) it had soured, with the clock ticking toward Monday's adjournment.

Leonor reports that in the early Friday framework, lawmakers agreed to set up a new state agency this summer to create and regulate the new marijuana market. Legal possession would be delayed to 2024. The legislature would revisit the issue next year to finalize the regulatory framework, as well as new civil and criminal penalties to check legalization.

A key holdup is that the Senate wants this year's legislation to include a nonbinding statewide advisory referendum to gauge voters' views on legalization. House Democrats say the referendum is a nonstarter. They're worried that it could endanger some Democrats in the fall, when all 100 House seats are up for election.