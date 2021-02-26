Richmond Politics 02/26

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
February 26, 2020
GOING TO POT?
Mel Leonor reports that early Friday it sounded like House and Senate Democrats had the makings of a deal on marijuana legalization. By afternoon (4:20?) it had soured, with the clock ticking toward Monday's adjournment.
Leonor reports that in the early Friday framework, lawmakers agreed to set up a new state agency this summer to create and regulate the new marijuana market. Legal possession would be delayed to 2024. The legislature would revisit the issue next year to finalize the regulatory framework, as well as new civil and criminal penalties to check legalization.
A key holdup is that the Senate wants this year's legislation to include a nonbinding statewide advisory referendum to gauge voters' views on legalization. House Democrats say the referendum is a nonstarter. They're worried that it could endanger some Democrats in the fall, when all 100 House seats are up for election.
The House and Senate plan to finish up their business on Saturday ahead of Monday's formal adjournment. Is a deal highly unlikely, or are negotiators just blowing smoke? READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Adjournment: Legislators plan to wrap up most of their work Saturday, but will adjourn Monday.
You're a site!: On Wednesday the Virginia GOP will send a delegation to Liberty University in an attempt to iron out an agreement on the party's proposed state nominating convention.
Richmond casino proposals: A city panel will hold its first virtual meeting March 9.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Parole Board: Patrick Wilson and Mark Bowes report that Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, says he can't investigate the Parole Board controversy. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, says OSIG should hunt for the truth, not for the whistleblower. READ MORE
Schapiro: The columnist says Gov. Ralph Northam is thinking about backing the Macker to burnish his own legacy. READ MORE
'The communication ... is broken': Colleen Curran reports that almost a year later, out-of-work Virginians are still struggling to get answers or money from unemployment. READ MORE
Williams: The columnist writes that UR is confronting its racist legacy. READ MORE
Police shooting: Mark Bowes reports that a Goochland grand jury found state troopers justified in the fatal shooting of Xzavier Hill. READ MORE
Del. Mark Cole: The Spotsylvania Republican, a former longtime head of the Privileges and Elections Committee, announced he won't run again after 19 years in the House. In January House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn removed him from the elections panel over his vocal support for overturning presidential election results.
BEARING WITNESS
With Virginia on the verge of becoming the first Southern state to renounce capital punishment, Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Frank Green reflects on his more than 30 years reporting on the death penalty.
Green writes that has had a part in writing about all but a handful of Virginia's 113 executions since 1982 and that he personally witnessed more than a dozen executions.
Here he reveals what he saw and heard as he watched killers put to death by electrocution or injection.
He also tells of the morning he retrieved a voice mail from a man he had watched die the night before. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mel Leonor reports that a state commission says more community input is needed to address environmental injustice. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that everyone who wants a vaccine will get one soon. That may not get us to herd immunity. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that a Senate panel passed a bill to curb disparities in procurement, with a six-month delay. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
In honor of the first spring training games, let's go out to the ballyard: Virginia's Tracy Stallard earned a place in baseball lore when he served up Roger Maris' historic 61st home run on Oct. 1, 1961, topping Babe Ruth's single-season record. Where was Stallard born? Scroll down for the answer.
PHOTO OF THE DAY
Eric Kolenich reports that in his memoir, UR president Ronald Crutcher recounts confronting race throughout his life. READ MORE
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"This is the agency that is charged with protecting whistleblowers, not hunting for a whistleblower themselves.”
- Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, on the Office of the State Inspector General
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tracy Stallard was born in Coeburn, a town in Wise County. In 2017 he died at 80 in Kingsport, Tenn.