Richmond politics 02/28/2022

February 28, 2022

IN THE WEEDS

Mel Leonor reports that House Republicans on Monday killed legislation intended to kick start the legal sale of recreational marijuana in Virginia. Republicans said there is not enough time to perfect the complex legislation and promised to address it next year.

A House General Laws subcommittee defeated a bill from Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria that would have launched sales by medical providers and hemp processors in September. Ebbin and other Democrats said delaying the creation of a legal market will encourage the illicit market to grow beyond the point that it can be reined in later.

Ebbin told the committee the question was whether Virginia’s cannabis environment would be “a regulated, confined marketplace for adults or a foreign-import, crime-subsidization program proliferating in school yards and gas stations.”

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah said Democrats had made a hash of cannabis regulations by voting last year to legalize small amounts of marijuana without developing policy to establish the legal market.

"We are left having to clean up their mess and we will not make it worse by rushing to fix it," Gilbert said.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

NFTs and VMFA: Colleen Curran reports that a battle over a Congolese statue owned by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has the museum in the middle of an international controversy. READ MORE

The great unmasking: Beginning Tuesday state law bars school mask mandates. Lynwood German reports that Richmond's public schools told parents and other caregivers they must formally request that their student not wear a mask to receive an exemption. READ MORE

Governments, too: Chris Suarez reports that the city of Richmond and Chesterfield County are suspending COVID-19 mask requirements in government facilities, citing new CDC guidance. READ MORE

DMV: Michael Martz reports that the Department of Motor Vehicles will serve walk-in customers six days a week and will still allow appointments. READ MORE

SCC authority: Patrick Wilson reports that a Senate committee killed a bill to restore regulatory oversight over energy projects. READ MORE

ECHOES OF CHURCHILL

"I have, myself, full confidence that if all do their duty, if nothing is neglected, and if the best arrangements are made, as they are being made, we shall prove ourselves once again able to defend our island home, to ride out the storm of war and to outlive the menace of tyranny, if necessary for years, if necessary alone. ...

"Even though large tracts of Europe and many old and famous States have fallen or may fall into the grip of the Gestapo and all the odious apparatus of Nazi rule, we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end.

"We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills.

"We shall never surrender."

IN OTHER NEWS

• As the world watches Ukraine try to fend off Russia's invasion, is space the final affront here?

Michael Martz reports that the Virginia spaceport says its next launch is on schedule, but it "shares concerns" about the war's effect on its rocket program. He writes that the Russian invasion has clouded the long-term horizon for rockets that depend on Russian engines and Ukrainian first-stage core assemblies. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that with Adam Oakes' parents in attendance, Virginia lawmakers passed bills to require hazing prevention training on college campuses. READ MORE

• A Senate committee led by Democrats rejected several GOP gun bills that cleared the House, including a measure to repeal the "red flag" law. READ MORE

"We're making changes now. We'll save the next kid and the next family from having to go through what we're going through."