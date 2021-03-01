Richmond Politics 03/01

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
March 1, 2020
PAROLE PROBE
The General Assembly has left town, but Gov. Ralph Northam has another problem on his hands, the scandal related to how the Virginia Parole Board went about releasing a man who killed a Richmond police officer in 1979.
Patrick Wilson and Mark Bowes report that at Northam's demand, the Office of the State Inspector General, a state watchdog agency, provided him with records related to its investigation of how the Parole Board handled the release of Vincent Martin, who killed patrolman Michael Connors.
Wilson and Bowes report that OSIG relinquished the records after Northam's counsel, Rita Davis, told OSIG the state constitution required it to do so.
Northam's spokeswoman says the governor wants an outside investigation and will talk to lawmakers about next steps. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Convention watch: On Wednesday a delegation from the state GOP meets with Liberty University representatives, trying to hammer out an agreement for the Republican convention.
Barbara Johns: On Wednesday a state panel that recommended Virginia place a statue of teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns at the U.S. Capitol discusses next steps.
March madness: The NCAA tourney starts March 18, which leads us to:
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sports betting: Michael Phillips reports Virginians wagered nearly $59 million in the first 11 days of legal sports betting. READ MORE
That's a wrap: Here's a look from Team RTD at 26 reasons the session mattered. READ MORE
But wait, there's more: Michael Martz reports that lawmakers might have to return for another special session (yes, really) to appropriate federal COVID relief funds and to elect more judges. READ MORE
VCU student's death: Eric Kolenich reports that police are investigating the death of Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old freshman from Loudoun County who was found dead early Saturday after a fraternity rush event involving alcohol, according to the student’s cousin. READ MORE
ACT OF VALOR
Bill Lohmann tells the story of Louisa resident Ronald L. Mallory, a Vietnam vet who will receive a Bronze Star this week for an act of valor 50 years ago.
Lohmann writes that Army Specialist Mallory drove his armored gun truck into an enemy ambush — "a 'kill zone' in military parlance" — at a mountain pass in Vietnam’s Central Highlands in order to protect an Army convoy of fuel tankers that were under attack.
Fred Carter, who was in a nearby gun jeep assigned to protect the same convoy, says of Mallory: “I’m so proud of Ron because he’s a very deserving person for this medal." READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Ali Rockett reports that a Chesterfield man faces more charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico police captain. READ MORE
• Mark Bowes reports that the General Assembly backed funding for new Public Defender Office in Chesterfield. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that Lighthouse Labs selected 10 startup businesses for its largest and most diverse program. READ MORE
• Mark Robinson reports that lawmakers approved a new affordable housing tax credit program. READ MORE
"People in positions of authority have a moral obligation to do what is right. If you don't want to do what's right, then get out of office."
Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, urging fellow senators to seek an investigation related to the Parole Board's release of a man who killed a Richmond police officer in 1979