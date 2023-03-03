COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

March 3, 2023

POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE

Michael Martz reports on the remarkable upheaval at the General Assembly, where the legislative map that the Virginia Supreme Court imposed in December 2021 has sparked a wave of retirements.

So far six of the 40 senators are not running for re-election. That does not include Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who won a special election for a congressional seat and will be sworn in on Tuesday. Three other redrawn Senate districts still feature two incumbents each, which means at least three more senators will leave the chamber.

In the House, 14 of the 100 delegates have announced they are not seeking re-election. An additional 13 are running for state Senate seats. Five House districts still feature paired incumbents, which will prompt five more departures or defeats.

All of this means the Senate is assured of at least a 25% turnover and the House is set to upend nearly a third of its membership, before the first votes are cast in summer primaries and fall elections.

If Sens. Louise Lucas, Emmett Hanger and Steve Newman follow Sens. Dick Saslaw, Tommy Norment, Janet Howell and John Edwards out the door, the Senate will lose its seven most senior members at the same time.

Martz reports that the impending departures may have their most profound effect on the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, where senior members of both parties play a central role in shaping the state budget. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Congresswoman: On Tuesday Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, will become the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

Youngkin on CNN: The governor takes part Thursday in a nationally televised town hall on education issues.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

First bill signing: Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill to make it easier for workers licensed in other states to work here. READ MORE

Ellis on an island?: Sydney Shuler of The Daily Progress reports that Bert Ellis. a controversial UVa board member, apologized for his texts targeting students and school administrators. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro suggests questions for Youngkin's CNN town hall. READ MORE

Week in review: Times-Dispatch reporters discuss the week in Virginia politics. WATCH HERE

IN OTHER NEWS

* Dave Ress reports that Virginia oyster numbers are on the rise. Watermen are likely to see this season’s harvest top 300,000 bushels for the first time since the 1987-1988 season. READ MORE

* Ress reports that Virginia's main helping hand for needy families is in a financial squeeze. READ MORE

* Anna Bryson reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin would not say whether he asked Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to resign. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"I can't recall this many senior people bowing out."

- Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who will leave the General Assembly in January after 48 years.

