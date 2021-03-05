Richmond Politics 03/05

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
March 5, 2021
RAO'S VOW
Eric Kolenich reports that VCU president Michael Rao is pledging to make the school a "national model" for holding fraternities and sororities accountable after Adam Oakes, a freshman from Loudoun County, was found dead following a fraternity party last weekend.
Detailing a coming probe of Greek life at the school, Rao said: "This has to be thorough and it has to be done right." He said the university will honor Oakes' life "by setting a high bar for the organizations he wanted to be a part of." READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Stimulus plan: The Senate could vote on President Joe Biden's relief bill as early as Saturday.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Outta site: The state GOP has concluded that a one-site nominating convention at Liberty University is not feasible. Next week the State Central Committee will try again to agree on a convention that allows for satellite voting around the state. READ MORE
Tipping point: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes about a Richmond coffee shop that raised its minimum wage and scrapped tipping, saying it is "often linked to racial oppression." READ MORE
Wolf Creek Cherokee: Patrick Wilson reports that a tribe wants Virginia recognition. The state dropped the ball, and other tribes are opposed. READ MORE
The ERA: A federal judge in Washington on Friday dismissed a suit filed by attorneys general from Virginia, Nevada and Illinois. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said the congressional deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment passed decades ago.
A DISH SERVED COLD
Revenge is said to be a dish best served cold. Politics columnist Jeff E. Schapiro writes that Gov. Ralph Northam served "a cold, heaping helping" to Attorney General Mark Herring by endorsing his primary opponent, Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk.
Herring, you'll recall, urged Northam to resign in February 2019, citing the governor's response to the disclosure of a racist photograph on his medical school yearbook page.
"In what seemed to be credibility-crushing hypocrisy," Schapiro writes, "Herring joined the partywide chorus — in which the silver-tongued Jones sang, too — that screamed for Northam’s resignation. At the time, Herring had his own ugly secret: He, too, had gone in blackface."
There are other reasons for Northam's endorsement of Jones - that the delegate represents a new generation of political leadership and would be the first African American to hold the post, that he has partnered with the governor on key legislation, that Northam is close to Jones and his family, and that the governor wants Hampton Roads represented on the statewide ticket.
That might come as cold comfort to the incumbent. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• Michael Martz reports that a state probe found misclassification of dozens of workers in construction of the General Assembly Building. READ MORE
• Martz reports that an employee at Central State has become the second at a state mental hospital to die of COVID-19. READ MORE
• Chris Suarez reports that the city of Richmond will freeze 600 vacant positions under a $770.3M budget that includes employee raises. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Who was the last president inaugurated on March 4 and who was the first inaugurated on Jan. 20? Scroll down for the answer.
PHOTO OF THE DAY
TRIVIA ANSWER
Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the last president inaugurated in March and the first inaugurated in January. He was first sworn in on March 4, 1933, then on Jan. 20, 1937 following ratification of the 20th Amendment.