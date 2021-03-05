Richmond Politics 03/05

Herring, you'll recall, urged Northam to resign in February 2019, citing the governor's response to the disclosure of a racist photograph on his medical school yearbook page.

"In what seemed to be credibility-crushing hypocrisy," Schapiro writes, "Herring joined the partywide chorus — in which the silver-tongued Jones sang, too — that screamed for Northam’s resignation. At the time, Herring had his own ugly secret: He, too, had gone in blackface."

There are other reasons for Northam's endorsement of Jones - that the delegate represents a new generation of political leadership and would be the first African American to hold the post, that he has partnered with the governor on key legislation, that Northam is close to Jones and his family, and that the governor wants Hampton Roads represented on the statewide ticket.

