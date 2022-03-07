Richmond Politics 03/07/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

March 7, 2022

Legend takes his leave

Bob Brown is history.

And he's leaving.

Bill Lohmann reports that after 54 years with Richmond newspapers - which came after a decade in TV - our irrepressible and irreplaceable senior photographer is capping an extraordinary career at age 84.

If legislators think they're tired with five days left till adjournment, think about the unsinkable Bob Brown, who has covered every General Assembly session since 1970. If anyone has put in enough good time for early release, he has.

Lohmann notes that amid all of his adventures, whether covering nine presidential inaugurations or cruising Virginia's back roads in search of the perfect piece of pie, Brown has kept a sharp eye, keen instincts and an affable manner that puts folks at ease across the political spectrum.

Lohmann adds that Brown has been on a first-name basis with more than a dozen governors.

“They call me ‘Bob,’ ” he says, “and I call them, ‘Governor.’ ” READ MORE

Don't miss the video tribute to Brown that features six Virginia governors.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Waiting for conferees: Thursday is the last day for regular committees to do their work. Then it's down to the House and Senate negotiators seeking agreements on issues such as tax cuts, lab schools and football stadium funding.

Pence in Charlottesville: Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak on "freedom, free markets, and traditional values" April 12 in Old Cabell Hall at UVA. The school's Young Americans for Freedom chapter will host his appearance.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Community colleges: Eric Kolenich reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is concerned about the Virginia Community College System's search for a new leader and wants to be involved. READ MORE

Cybersecurity: Michael Martz reports that Virginia, rocked by ransomware attacks, is making cybersecurity a priority in the pending two-year budget. READ MORE

Latinos and COVID: Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia's health infrastructure was allowed to wither for two decades, with grave consequences for Virginia's Latinos in the pandemic. READ MORE

HIS LASTING IMAGE

When a photographer becomes a fixture - an icon with a Nikon - it's easy to lose sight of the artistry. So it's instructive to take a look at this haunting photograph by Bob Brown.

It was before dawn on Church Hill when Brown captured this image on Aug. 31, 1970, Richmond's first day of busing to desegregate schools.

In an instant Brown encapsulated a child's apprehension and a changing city. The photograph was a first place winner for the National Press Photographers Association.

To his regret, Brown never has been able to conclusively identify the child - to find out what happened to him that day or later in life.

But the photograph remains as an emblem of an era. More than 50 years later, Bob Brown's image is intact - in more ways than one.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Ali Rockett and Reed Williams report that Richmond police say officers fatally shot an armed man after a 20-minute delay in response because of separate shootings. READ MORE

• Chris Suarez reports that Richmond Public Schools is recommending moving Fox Elementary students to First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue following last month's fire. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE DAY

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Virginia governors, we think of Bob Brown as kind of part of the family, part of the team, part of the club. And it wouldn't be an inauguration without the wacky Bob Brown picture."