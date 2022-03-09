Richmond Politics 03/09/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

March 9, 2022

Mental health crisis

Michael Martz reports that a girl in foster care who was suffering a mental health crisis waited more than four days under police custody in a South Richmond hospital for treatment in a state psychiatric hospital that never provided her a bed, according to a lawsuit.

The Department of Social Services in Southwest Virginia's Giles County filed the suit against the state. The complaint names the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton, the only state mental hospital for children.

It alleges that the state violated the so-called "bed of last resort" law the General Assembly adopted in 2014 to ensure that state psychiatric institutions would admit patients found to pose a threat to themselves or others.

"The department's failures and refusals to carry out its duties under state law have created a mental health crisis ... and endangered the public by submitting members of the public to behaviors of respondents caused by their untreated mental health issues," the suit states.

Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson for the department, would not comment on pending litigation, but said that "as public and private hospitals alike are still reeling from staffing shortages and COVID-19-related bed closures," the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services "has been working with partners statewide to ensure continuity of services to the fullest extent they can be delivered in both community and inpatient settings." READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

The waiting game: Thursday is the deadline for committees to act on bills. Then we wait for the conferees.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Richmond Times-Dispatch senior photographer Bob Brown's career was a "yardstick of change." READ MORE

FOIA law: Patrick Wilson reports that Albemarle police never turned over any records in a FOIA request that is at the center of a legislative debate. READ MORE

WALK 'EM OFF, ZIM

Newly retired Ryan Zimmerman, the Washington Nationals' face of the franchise, made the rounds at the General Assembly on Wednesday, posing for photos with many lawmakers.

The legislature's commending resolution, which drew 57 patrons, notes that Zim has come a long way, from starring for his youth team, the Tidewater Drillers, and at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, before his exploits at UVA led the Nats to choose him with their first-ever draft pick in 2005.

The resolution also cites Zimmerman's efforts off the field. Inspired by his mother, Cheryl, who has multiple sclerosis, his ziMS foundation has raised more than $3.5 million to help patients and their families combat the disease.

Among his many accomplishments on the field - as a 16-year-vet, two-time All-Star and a World Series champion - Nats fans most remember Zimmerman's uncanny ability to come through in the clutch.

His 11 walk-off home runs to end ballgames is tied for third on the all-time list with Hall of Famers David Ortiz and Tony Perez.

As AP's Ronald Blum reports, Zimmerman's visit came on a day in which Major League Baseball canceled 93 more games in its prolonged dispute with the players, pushing opening day back to at least April 14.

Virginia's budget negotiators are in their own stare-down over the extent of tax cuts. Let's hope some of Zim's karma rubbed off in Richmond and we can send 'em home happy this weekend.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Reed Williams reports that a Richmond woman who was injured in a confrontation with police at a Family Dollar store filed a formal complaint against the officer with Internal Affairs. READ MORE

• John Reid Blackwell reports that the Richmond-based pharmaceutical firm Phlow has started making medicines that are in short supply at pediatric hospitals. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE DAY

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If we don't prevail with the Senate, Glenn Youngkin's got a shot at it. He could veto the whole budget."