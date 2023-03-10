COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

March 10, 2023

Top colleges more exclusive

Eric Kolenich reports that it's become more difficult to get into the state's best colleges, making it harder for high school students to know where they will be accepted and where they'll be rejected.

"The target is moving every year," said Jim Jump, a counselor at St. Christopher's School.

For the past three years, the University of Virginia, the College of William & Mary and Virginia Tech have been flooded with thousands more applications, causing their admission rates to go down.

Kolenich reports that at most colleges in Virginia, admission rates are going up. James Madison University accepted 86% of applicants in 2021, according to the most recent year available. Virginia Commonwealth University accepted 92%.

Special election: Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico faces Republican Stephen Imholt in a March 28 special election to complete Rep. Jennifer McClellan's unexpired term in the old 9th Senate District.

Charlotte Rene Woods reports that amid divided government and different philosophies on combating gun violence, a Democrat's bill - backed by the NRA - made it to the governor.

Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that in his CNN town hall Gov. Glenn Youngkin affirmed the adage that no news is good news.

Anna Bryson reports the highlight's from Youngkin's nationally televised hour on education issues.

Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that women such as Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, are making history while fighting familiar battles.

One of Sen. Tim Kaine's rules about Virginia politics is that statewide races are won between the 40 yard lines - somewhere in the middle of the field.

In the news business it's easy to get caught up in the shrill partisanship on the edges, what the Grinch might call "the noise, noise, noise, noise" of the Twitter shout fest. So it's instructive to watch a Virginia leader on a national stage and think about how it's playing with folks in the fair-minded middle.

A noticeable aspect of the CNN town hall was that Gov. Glenn Youngkin listened to folks who disagreed with him. He made his points - as when he asserted that student participation in school athletics should be based on a student’s birth sex. But he didn't sound dismissive and he didn't denigrate people with different points of view.

The point here is not ideological. It's that temperament matters.

Think about office holders who have a long history of success in Virginia - folks like Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner, Reps. Rob Wittman and Bobby Scott. Each can argue passionately, but the engine rarely overheats.

Kaine got roasted in Virginia after his attack-dog performance in the 2016 vice presidential debate. That was a collective compliment of sorts - folks thought his bluster and interruptions of Mike Pence seemed out of character.

Time will tell whether Youngkin will wind up on a national ticket and face the same challenge - how to become an amiable hatchet man.

Meantime, Youngkin is the second Virginia politician this week to underscore Bill Murray's useful advice to the groundhog: Don't drive angry.

Lyndon German reports on the formal unveiling of a stamp depicting Richmond's Main Street Station.

Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday helped mark Trisomy Awareness Month.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, is the ninth woman to represent Virginia in Congress. How many of the nine were born in Virginia?

“We in fact enhanced the discussion of slavery, and made sure that everyone understood - for the first time in Virginia history standards - that the cause of the Civil War was slavery. The teaching of that basic fact was critical."

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin on CNN

