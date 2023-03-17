COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

March 17, 2023

Now, the surveillance video

Mark Bowes reports that Dinwiddie County's chief prosecutor plans to release the Central State Hospital security video that she says shows how seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies held down a mental patient for 12 minutes before he died of asphyxiation.

"Now that the family [of the victim] has had the private opportunity to view the tragic video, and with their blessing and encouragement, I plan to release the video at the beginning of the week," Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill told The Times-Dispatch.

The seven deputies and three hospital workers face charges of second-degree murder in the death of Irvo N. Otieno.

Family members say the tape shows deputies piling on top of Otieno, who was wearing handcuffs and leg irons. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Iraq anniversary: Sunday marks 20 years since U.S. forces invaded Iraq. Michael Martz reports that Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is pushing for repeal of the Iraq war authorization. READ MORE

Special election: Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico and Republican Stephen Imholt face off March 28 in a special election for the former state Senate seat of Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th.

Filing deadline: Legislative candidates who want to run in the June 20 primaries must file by April 6.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hemp: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that medical associations and people who work in the industry are divided on bills to tighten regulations on hemp products. READ MORE

Funding threat: Anna Bryson reports that federal education officials are threatening to withhold funding from Virginia if it does not comply with federal law that ensures educational services to children with disabilities. The state Department of Education has been out of compliance for years. READ MORE

Schapiro: Columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that many retiring lawmakers will dispense piles of campaign cash. READ MORE

Tax cuts: Michael Martz reports that state revenues are softening, but remain ahead of projections. Gov. Glenn Youngkin says there's more than enough to cut taxes. READ MORE

HOME WORK

Dave Ress reports that a place to call home literally offers a new lease on life for Virginians dealing with mental illness.

Ress introduces readers to Gwendolyn Alexander, who shuttled among rundown apartments, then spent a year with her son in a motel room near a drug-dealing hot spot. That was before she met a counselor who suggested she apply for help through the Chesterfield County Department of Mental Health Support Services’ permanent supportive housing program.

It took three years of waiting – and of work – but now she has a home.

And that matters because it’s hard – maybe impossible – to feel stable and able to cope with a mental health issue if you don’t have a place to live, says Commissioner Nelson Smith, who leads Virginia’s behavioral health system.

Ress reports that it's a national issue, too. Nationally, nearly a million people with mental illness don’t have a stable place to live. Virginia has about 1,700 slots – including more than 150 in Richmond, 45 in Henrico County, 30 in Chesterfield.

There’s a need for 7,000, Smith said.

Alexander, who now shares a bright and comfortable two-bedroom apartment in North Chesterfield with her son, Cole, says the supportive housing program offered her more than a refuge.

"You have to work," she said. "You have to do the application. You have to want to. You have to listen to what they tell you, follow a program.

"You have to work to get better.” READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that food banks, which scrambled to feed tens of thousands of Virginians during the pandemic, now face high demand due to soaring food prices. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that a healthy energy drink developed by University of Richmond students is coming to stores. READ MORE

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that two Democratic state senators want to know whether the Youngkin administration has changed the procedure for seeking restoration of voting rights. READ MORE

