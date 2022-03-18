Richmond Politics 03/18/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

March 18, 2022

No ifs, ands or Buds

Michael Phillips reports that Anheuser-Busch, the maker of popular beers such as Bud Light and Devil's Backbone, will no longer sponsor the NFL's Washington Commanders.

The move is another PR hit for the team and owner Dan Snyder, who faces a congressional investigation as the team hopes to gain public support for a new football stadium.

As Virginia House and Senate budget negotiators hash out competing proposals to fund a stadium for the NFL's Commanders, Bloomberg's Emma Kinery this week quoted Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser as saying that the District would not match Virginia's funding plan, at least the reported $1 billion price tag floated at an earlier stage. Maryland reportedly remains in the mix, but Matt Pusatory of WUSA9, the CBS affiliate in Washington, this week quoted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan as saying Maryland will not get in a bidding war.

None of this necessarily means a Virginia deal is in peril - in fact it could mean a Virginia deal is more likely. But it also could make some Virginia lawmakers a bit more wary that Virginia is bidding against itself.

In a statement to Phillips Friday evening, the team said it is "exploring options in the alcohol category."

Understandably so.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Hoop Dreams: Randolph-Macon plays the Wabash-Elmhurst winner Saturday evening for the D-III national title. UR plays Providence for a berth in the Sweet 16.

Bumper safety bill: Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Lynchburg Monday to sign a bill from Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg that makes illegal a truck modification known as the "Carolina squat." The legislation makes it a misdemeanor to raise the front bumper 4 inches higher than the rear bumper. State officials say the modification hinders visibility and that it factored into a fatal crash last month in Mecklenburg County.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

COVID cases: Eric Kolenich reports that while COVID cases have hit an eight-month low in Virginia, Europe's surge has health experts concerned. READ MORE

VCU: Kolenich reports that the university has loosened its mask requirements. READ MORE

Special thanks: Ali Rockett reports that prison inmates sent dozens of letters thanking nurses at VCU for their care during the pandemic. READ MORE

A RICH VEIN OF VALOR

A federal commission is down to 87 potential new names for nine U.S. military installations currently named for Confederates. Three of the bases are in Virginia - Fort Lee, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Pickett.

The potential names, culled from 34,000 submissions, include famed generals such as Dwight D. Eisenhower, George C. Marshall, Omar Bradley and Colin Powell, as well as Harriet Tubman, who spirited enslaved people to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

The panel says it wants to make sure the names reflect "the courage, values, sacrifices and diversity of our military men and women, with consideration given to the local or regional significance of names and their potential to inspire and motivate service members.”

That shouldn't be a problem. The list also includes a cross-section of Virginia's rich vein of valor.

Think of William Carney, who was born enslaved in Norfolk and became the first African American to receive the Medal of Honor. Carney, a soldier in the famed 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, received the honor for braving a Confederate fusillade to save the regiment’s American flag during the unsuccessful 1863 assault on Fort Wagner in South Carolina.

Imagine Powhatan Beaty, who was born enslaved in Richmond, made his way to Ohio and served with the Union Army’s 5th United States Colored Infantry Regiment. He received the Medal of Honor for leading an attack during the 1864 Battle of Chaffin’s Farm in Henrico County after the Union officers were killed or wounded.

Picture Richmond lawyer Ernest Dervishian. An Army technical sergeant, he earned the Medal of Honor in Italy in 1944 for capturing prisoners by repeatedly assaulting German machine gun positions alone.

Consider Desmond Doss, a U.S. Army corporal and a combat medic from Lynchburg. He was a Seventh-day Adventist and a conscientious objector awarded the Medal of Honor for saving the lives of dozens of wounded infantrymen on Okinawa.

Who better exemplifies Lincoln's "last full measure of devotion" than Ruppert Leon Sargent, an Army first lieutenant who was born in Hampton and graduated from Virginia State University. Sargent was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for throwing himself on two enemy grenades in Vietnam in 1967, saving the lives of two other men.

Shakespeare's Julius Caesar says: "Cowards die many times before their deaths; The valiant never taste of death but once."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Mark Bowes reports that seven Richmond-area attorneys will soon take the bench as judges. READ MORE

• Holly Prestidge reports that on Friday dozens of students and LGBTQ supporters protested recent actions by the Hanover County School Board related to its transgender policies. READ MORE

• Chris Suarez reports that the Richmond School Board approved a tentative plan for renovating Fox Elementary School after last month's fire. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

The Oscars are coming up on March 27. Name two best picture winners that shot key scenes in Virginia.

TRIVIA ANSWER